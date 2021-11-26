



The Popeye fried chicken sandwich has been praised and may have created queues at the shiny new Westfield site, but rival American fast food chain Wendys is rushing plans to expand to the UK after its boss revealed successes in Reading and London Opens. this summer.

According to a Financial Times and Big Hospitality report, Wendys chief development officer Abigail Pringle initially promised a more modest goal of 10 sites ahead of the first series of openings before 2022. said it aims to open 50 new restaurants in this year. Pringle told the FT that revenue from sites in London’s Reading, Oxford and Stratford was well above the 40,000 per share he had expected.

Like Popeye, who has an ambitious goal of 350 UK sites over the next few years, the decision makers at Wendys want to open 400 to achieve that goal. For context, there are 1300 McDonald’s in the UK. KFC has 900 branches.

With Popeye’s debut at Stratfords Westfield shopping center last week, Wendys opened a fourth British restaurant in Croydon, south London. Opening soon in Brighton, Romford and Camden.

The company is known for its Twitter stunts, spicy nuggets, bacon and frosty drinks, which Eater NY critic Ryan Sutton calls a true American fast-food dessert.

FT had previously operated a restaurant in the UK in 1980 and then reopened it in 1992, but said in 2001 that real estate costs were too high to focus on its core US business.

The collapse of Britain's largest casual dining chain in recent years, along with the pandemic and Brexit combined, has reshaped the low-end market, giving those who can afford the big bucks the ability to do so quickly. Of course, the ability of brands to leverage social media means brands are no longer breaking new ground from the start.

