



A bipartisan group of US lawmakers arrived in Taiwan to meet with local officials as part of a much larger delegation trip to visit several Asian countries.

After celebrating Thanksgiving with American troops in Korea, I just landed in Taiwan. After stops in Japan and Korea, it will be good to connect with leaders here to discuss a host of economic and national security issues, Representative Elissa Slotkin Elissa Slotkin US lawmakers arrive in Taiwan to meet with local officials Lawmakers Americans travel to Taiwan for Defense Department meetings: report Democrats should be votes, not megaphones MORE (D-Mich.) tweeted Thursday.

The biggest supplier of electronic chips to the automotive industry is here in Taiwan, so supply chain issues will definitely be on the agenda, she added.

Slotkin said the Chinese embassy in Washington, DC, had sought to dissuade her from traveling to Taiwan, which Beijing claims as its territory.

While the United States recognizes Beijing as the sovereign authority over China, including Taiwan, it has a long-standing unofficial diplomatic relationship with Taipei.

When news of our trip broke yesterday, my office received a direct message from the Chinese Embassy, ​​telling me to cancel the trip, Slotkin wrote. But just like with other stops, we were there to learn more about the region and reaffirm the United States’ commitment to our hosts, the Taiwanese. I look forward to an informative trip.

Representative Sara Jacobs (D-Calif.), Also present at the trip, said in a statement Thursday that the trip was organized by Chairman of the House of Veterans Committee Mark TakanoMark Allan Takano Photos of the week: President Biden, Kenosha protests and a pardon for Peanut Butter House passes bill to expand veterans’ access to COVID-19, flu shots VA secretary pledges to house hundreds of veterans without- shelter in LA by year end PLUS (D-Calif.) Sustainability Brought to you by Southern Company Money pledged does not go to Indigenous causes Defense and National Security Overnight Presented by Boeing Senate s attack on defense bill Pediatrician unveils mass challenge to South Carolina GOP MORE (RS.C.) and Colin Allred (D-Texas.)

Jacobs said Thursday she celebrated Thanksgiving with military and veterans while in South Korea.

I was honored to spend Thanksgiving with veterans and military personnel in South Korea. We ask so much of our military families, especially over the past year and a half during Covid. With so many people unable to return home to see their families, I thought it was important to come and bring them a little bit of home. I am grateful for the opportunity to show them our gratitude this holiday season, she said in her statement.

The trip to Taiwan comes as tensions between China and Taiwan continue to mount. At a CNN town hall earlier this year, President Biden’s lawmakers Joe BidenUS arrive in Taiwan to meet with local officials Biden meets with Coast Guard on Thanksgiving Five Reasons Biden GOP To Be Thankful this season PLUS seemed to indicate that the United States would defend Taiwan if it encountered an attack by China. However, the White House later reversed these statements.

The Hill has contacted Takanos’ office and the Chinese Embassy for comment.

