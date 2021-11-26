Hatters hand over shirt sponsorship to UK prostate cancer | News





Mick, we are with you. That was Prostate Cancer UK’s message after collaborating with Luton Town to become the official shirt sponsor of their Saturday Championship match against Cardiff City.

Hatters hosts the Bluebirds at Kenilworth Road, a stadium that was once famous as the Prostate Cancer UK Stadium. The club pays tribute to legendary former striker Mick Harford after a busy month of fundraising.

After the Hatters hero announced that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer, the club gathered to support him, and since early November, 61 staff members, including first team manager Nathan Jones, have joined Prostate United in a united fitness challenge. Football clubs across England are battling the disease.

In the challenge, the supercharged Luton team raised an astounding £9,400 and the total amount for the third implementation of the event soared to over £71,000.

To commemorate the last event of the month, Hatters dedicated a major sponsorship space to the iconic orange shirt to continue raising awareness of the most common cancer among men.

UK Prostate Cancer Fund Raising Director Nicola Tallet said: “Mick, we are with you. Proud to stand side by side with Mick Harford and Luton Town this weekend, it’s really exciting to see the Prostate Cancer UK logo hanging on the club’s home shirt during a match against Cardiff City.

“For many years Luton Town and their wonderful supporters and staff have been part of the British prostate cancer family, from hosting matchday collections to biking and walking. But there was much more to it than that. They were pioneers in amplifying the message about prostate cancer, the most common cancer in men.

“From First Team Manager Nathan Jones and his First Team staff to the club’s media department, ground staff and clerks, they stand alongside the club’s legend Mick just like us. We are honored and grateful that they are part of our team.

“This initiative further showcases our work in the field of football and with Mick’s help we can connect important messages with fans of Luton Town, Cardiff City and supporters of the football community. Also, the next generation of football fans will not have to fear prostate cancer. It helps deliver funds to invest in lifesaving research to create disease.”

Luton has worked closely with top men’s health charities over the years to hold a series of matchday collections, staff and supporters have been involved in Football to Amsterdam bike rides and walked alongside Sky Sports’ Jeff Stelling on his march. .

On 24 March 2015, Hatters hosted Wycombe Wanderers at the newly named UK Prostate Cancer Arena, raising funds, awareness and tribute to life-saving activities.

Harford added: “I have been overwhelmed by the level of support I have received in recent months. And the recent gestures of these football club staff are astonishing.

“With Nathan Jones, Gary Sweet and the board, I wanted to use my situation to help others and, most satisfyingly, confirmed from many Luton Town fans and football supporters.

“Thank you to everyone supporting Prostate United, and to everyone sharing the news just as important. It is very easy and it saves lives.”

Luton Town CEO Gary Sweet added: “Prostate United’s challenge was an obvious choice when it was proposed to do something as a club to show support for our hero, teammate and friend Mick. At that time, the enrollment of 61 people was overwhelming. It has not only allowed us to raise thousands of pounds, but more importantly has given us a wider awareness of the disease among our supporters and football families.

“We have a strong relationship with Prostate Cancer UK, including changing the name to Kenilworth Road for a match against Wycombe in the first season of the league and joining Jeff Stelling on a walk. The challenge is putting the charity logo on a shirt against Cardiff. It was engraving.

“It’s been a tough month for some of us with cycling and running, but there’s nothing like getting a treatment for Mick and many men. It would be well worth it if someone looked at our shirts this weekend and asked why we did it and then go check it out for ourselves.”

Prostate United was founded in 2018 by Rotherham United duo Stephen Gilpin and Ross Burbeary, who were inspired by their daily fundraising challenge for UK prostate cancer after Stephen’s grandfather Norman died of disease in 2010.

This challenge has seen hundreds of football club employees raise funds in the fight against a disease that kills one every 45 minutes on a daily run or bike ride every November. We have raised over £120,000 in total so far.

This year, more than 300 staff from more than 40 clubs, including Wolves, Leeds United, Everton and Norwich, committed to running and cycling every day, and the England national team is also joining the challenge through elite physiotherapist Steve Kemp.

A handful of EFL and National League managers are also involved, including Rotherham manager Paul Warne, Hull City manager Grant McCann, Luton’s Jones and Southend United manager Kevin Maher.

To donate to Luton Town’s Prostate United page, visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/LTFCProstateUnited.

