Macron said Johnson was ‘not serious’ about solving the strait crossing problem.





Paris’ Prime Minister Emmanuel Macron on Monday (local time) tweeted that Johnson’s method was “serious” after the British Prime Minister sent a letter to the French president urging the French government to reach a deal with the UK on migrants crossing the dangerous English Channel. don’t,” he said.

When he visited Rome, Macron said he was “surprised at how non-serious it was”. “We do not communicate from one leader to another on these issues through the tweets and letters we publish. We are not whistleblowers.”

Earlier on Friday, France did not invite British Interior Secretary Pretty Patel to a ministerial meeting scheduled for Sunday on the matter earlier on Friday.

“The ministers will work seriously to solve serious problems with serious people,” Macron said.

A meeting, scheduled for Friday, was held at the technical level with British Interior Ministry officials, according to the French Ministry of Interior.

Boris Johnson, in his letter issued late Thursday and also copied to Europe’s Chairman of the European Council, Charles Michel, urged further cooperation with Paris and Brussels on the return of migrants traveling by sea to the UK.

Until such an agreement is reached, Johnson has urged Macron to sign a bilateral re-entry agreement to ensure that all illegal immigrants crossing the Strait can return.

The French government counterattacked early on Friday.

An official from the French Ministry of Interior had previously told POLITICO that “an open letter from the British Prime Minister is unacceptable”.

Without Patel pictured, interior ministers from France, Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany will meet on Sunday in the French port city of Calais with representatives of the European Commission to discuss how to curb dangerous strait crossings of desired migrants. The ship sank Wednesday night and arrived in England after 27 people drowned. Patel was due to attend the meeting.

French police face unprecedented challenges to prevent crossings as smugglers are organized. According to the British Home Office, around 26,000 migrants arrived in the UK this year in small boats.

British Transport Minister Grant Shops said of the BBC Radio 4 Today program, “I don’t think it’s seditious to ask for close cooperation with your nearest neighbor.” The proposal was made in good faith. I can convince our French friends about it and hope they reconsider the meeting to discuss it.

According to AFP, Johnson’s letter is “disappointing” and “making it worse” if released, Darmanin told Patel in a message.

French government spokeswoman Gabriel Attal told BFMTV on Friday morning that the letter was “lacking content and inadequately formatted”. The bilateral agreement proposed by Prime Minister Johnson “obviously is not what we need to solve this problem,” he added.

This article has been updated. Hannah Roberts contributed reporting in Rome.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.eu/article/france-uninvites-uk-priti-patel-migrant-meeting/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos