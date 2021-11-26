My husband’s illnesses destroyed our savings. His wealthy family will not help us. How not to hate them? | Family





My husband and I are retired teachers. He is 81 years old. He had a devastating stroke four years ago, and I’ve been his 24/7 guardian ever since. (He also suffers from diabetes, cancer, epilepsy, and pulmonary fibrosis.)

His illnesses have destroyed our savings and we are strapped for money. His two adult children, both very well off, abandoned him. Her sister has $ 60 million in the bank and won’t lift a finger to help her. My question, and it is serious: how not to hate them?

Eleanor says: You have a right to hate these people. It is a terrible abandonment.

People say hate is a destructive emotion, like drinking poison and expecting your enemy to die. I know they’re right, sometimes I know that mentally making the same argument in the shower doesn’t convince anyone that attacking the same memory means it will never heal.

But I also know that there are ways to hate that don’t erode your character, there are forms of hate that insist on it, affirm it, defend it.

Hate can make us feel powerful when everything else makes us feel small. Contempt kindles a fire in us when we hold on to that fire, refusing to put it out, knowing what we might burn if we choose, it can make us feel like a decision maker again, instead of someone who gets shaken and has to say thank you.

Think about your situation: you have chosen to be merciful to those close to you. You didn’t have to. At any point you could have thrown your Molten Fury at them, but you didn’t.

The fact that you feel hatred towards them reveals the exceptional self-control it took to choose mercy instead; it would have been easy, if you had only felt love. Feeling the fire of hate and knowing that we can control it sometimes gives back a sense of power and dignity, while others would like us neither to feel.

Hatred can also be a way to build self-esteem. You might not be the perfect this or the best you can be, but anger can buy us a surging kind of self-confidence: at least you’re not them.

I think one way to be wrong is to think that the emotional pendulum of anger has only two places of rest: disgust (self-destructive, tiring, worrying) and forgiveness (beatific, peaceful, unloaded). As long as we think these are our only options, let’s deny ourselves these more productive types of hate. Bounce back well between two ways of being unhappy: feeling hatred but being consumed by it, or trying to repress it and feeling trampled.

There is a place to rest between these positions which I consider selfless dislike. In it, you don’t think of these people, but what you think of them is roughly speaking. You drive thoughts of them and their vices from your mind, the same way you manage to mute the television when a politician whose voice you don’t want in the living room goes on the air.

Aiming for a more detached dislike is a less Herculean emotional feat. You will allow yourself to preserve the parts of your emotion that just seem to be true; these people are not helping. You won’t ask yourself to change your mind about them, you will ask yourself to change the amount of your mind you give them.

I find the key here is to do something that fixes the proven issue, so that you can stop spending your energy on proving it again. Pronounce these despicable people so resolutely that you don’t have to think about them anymore; make it part of the historical record, a testimony that lives outside of you. Ceremonies really help, even if they seem silly at first. Write down everything they haven’t done and set that list on fire. Approach a tree and tell one of its nodes which you hate. Burn your loathing on a stone and leave it in a beautiful place. Outsource the recording, then walk away.

You don’t have to walk to a place free from hate. You just need to be sure that it is peripheral to your sight.

Ask us a question

Do you have a conflict, crossroads or dilemma that you need help with? Eleanor Gordon-Smith will help you think through life’s questions and puzzles, big and small. Questions can be anonymous.

If you are having difficulty using the form, click here. Read the terms of use here

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/lifeandstyle/2021/nov/25/my-husbands-illnesses-destroyed-our-savings-his-well-off-family-wont-help-us-how-do-i-not-hate-them The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos