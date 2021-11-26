Joburg Open: British and Irish Golfers Withdraw From Tournament As South Africa Adds To British Travel Red List | golf news





Many British and Irish golfers withdrew ahead of the second match of the Joburg Open, the first event of the DP World Tour (formerly European Tour). In Rugby Union, Scarlett and Cardiff also want to return to Wales from South Africa.

The Joburg Open is the first event in the 47-tournament DP World Tour schedule.

Many British and Irish golfers withdrew from the Joburg Open ahead of their second match on Friday after South Africa was added to the British government’s travel red list.

British Oliver Fisher, Steven Brown, Richard McEvoy, Matthew Jordan, Andrew Wilson, Matt Ford and Graeme Storm, Scots Richie Ramsay, Liam Johnston and Craig Howie, Northern Ireland’s Jonathan Caldwell and Cormac Sharvin and Welshman Oliver Farr were all eliminated from the tournament. . , with Irish pair Niall Kearney and Paul Dunne.

UK Health Minister Sajid Javid said flights to the UK from South Africa, Namibia, Lesotho, Botswana, Eswatini and Zimbabwe will be suspended from noon on Friday and all six countries will be added to the red list.

Anyone arriving after 4am on a Saturday must stay in a managed quarantine hotel.

It also marks the start of an open qualifier series in which the top three (yet no exceptions) in the top 10 will be invited to attend next year’s major in St Andrews.

Spain’s Angel Hidalgo took the lead after the opening round due to inclement weather.

Watch the Joburg Open live on Sky Sports all week long. Go live at Sky Sports Golf on Fridays at 10am.

