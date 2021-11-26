US Navy destroyer makes rare stopover in New Zealand





The guided-missile destroyer USS Howard, left, is refueled by New Zealand tanker HMNZS Aotearoa on November 23, 2021. (Justin Asuncion / US Navy)

A U.S. Navy guided missile destroyer arrived in Wellington, New Zealand on Friday, a rare visit by a U.S. warship to the denuclearized nation that has closed its borders to most countries around the world during the pandemic of coronavirus.

A Navy statement described the USS Howard’s visit as an indication of the depth of relations between New Zealand and the United States. arrived at the bottom.

The US Navy and its network of alliances and partners play a key role in securing global trade routes and freedom of navigation and maintaining global access for our navy is central to this role, said the Task Force 71, Destroyer Squadron 15, in statement.

New Zealand froze most calls for US Navy ships in 1985. The following year, the United States suspended its ANZUS treaty obligations to New Zealand, which had declared itself exempt from it. ‘nuclear weapons.

The declaration meant no stopovers for nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, submarines or warships that could carry nuclear weapons.

In September, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the nuclear-powered submarines Australia will acquire under UKUS, the new defense pact between Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States, will not be welcome in the waters of his country.

Howards’ visit is the first by an American warship to the country since the guided-missile destroyer USS Sampson headed south in 2016. During this trip, the Sampson assisted neo-authorities. Zeeland women to respond to the 7.5 magnitude earthquake that hit the country’s southern island.

The Howard is in New Zealand for a standard port visit and for consultations on cooperative exercises, the Navy statement said.

Sailors have taken steps to mitigate and operate amid the coronavirus outbreak and will be granted freedom in Wellington, the statement said.

U.S. sailors are visiting the South Pacific nation before many of its own citizens, who have found themselves stranded abroad by pandemic border restrictions that are expected to end early next year.

I am delighted to be immersed and to experience a different culture as well as to explore this beautiful country, one of the Howards team members, Ensign Kathryn Cole, said in an email to Stars on Thursday. and Stripes.

En route to Wellington, the Howard was refueled at sea by Royal New Zealand Navy supply tanker HMNZS Aotearoa, Cmdr. Travis Montplaisir, the Howardscommander, said in an email to Stars and Stripes on Thursday.

They were more precise and focused thanks to events like this bringing us in close cooperation with New Zealand, allowing for greater collective capability across a variety of maritime operations, he said.

The Howards’ crew are excited to visit New Zealand and proud to represent the US Navy as they build their relationship and deepen their friendship in the country, Montplaisir said.

The Howard will participate in a range of activities with the New Zealand Defense Force, including training, the statement said.

As the Royal New Zealand Navy celebrates its 80th anniversary this year, we are delighted to help them mark the occasion and look forward to a successful visit that ensures continued cooperation opportunities, said Montplaisir.

Seth Robson

