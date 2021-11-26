Macron angers Johnson over handling channel immigrant crisis





Emmanuel Macron strongly criticized Boris Johnson after the British Prime Minister made calls for the cross-channel immigration crisis in an open letter, and the French president said Paris “did not act seriously” and left Britain at an international conference on the situation. there,” he said. Try further discussion on ‘.

“You do not communicate these issues from one leader to another through tweets and public letters. We are not whistleblowers.” President Macron said two days after the tragedy that killed 27 people while trying to arrive in Britain from France in a small boat on Friday.

“Our ministers will work seriously to deal with this serious issue together with serious people,” Macron said at a press conference in Rome, where he signed the France-Italy Treaty of Friendship.

Macron’s anger is the latest sign that relations with Johnson are deteriorating again to their lowest post-Brexit level, despite previous signs of tragedy that the two governments are improving cooperation to keep people from leaving the French coast.

Johnson’s letter urged France and Britain to conduct mutual maritime patrols in each other’s territorial waters and to return to France thousands of migrants arriving on British coasts.

Prime Minister Johnson wrote on Thursday night that “if people who arrive in this country are quickly repatriated, people’s motivation to risk their lives at the hands of traffickers will be greatly reduced.”

The French opposed both the content of the letter and the way it was immediately made public, which challenged French sovereignty and essentially held it accountable for the crisis.

The British right-wing Daily Express tabloid immediately ran a splash headline on its front page on Friday with the headline “British troops patrol French beaches”.

President Macron said France had canceled the invitation of British Interior Minister Priti Patel to become European minister. “Then we will see together with the UK how we can act effectively if the UK decides to take it seriously,” he said.

But UK Transport Minister Grant Shapps told the BBC he hopes France will reconsider.

French officials have complained that the British government is blaming Macron on issues related to Brexit and the immigration crisis for domestic political reasons. British officials say Macron is struggling as he campaigns for re-election in April and faces criticism from French nationalist opponents.

The Elysee Palace said on Wednesday that Macron told Johnson after the tragedy that Britain and France shared responsibility for the issue of immigration and “we expect Britain to fully cooperate and not abuse the tragedy for political purposes”.

In a tweet on Thursday evening, Johnson said the two countries’ proposal to sign a bilateral agreement to return asylum seekers arriving in the UK to France was “the biggest single action the two countries could take” to prevent the secret passage. said. A very sensitive subject for the French side.

France has persistently rejected Britain’s efforts to negotiate a bilateral return agreement, arguing that the process should be managed through a deal between the UK and the EU. In September, French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin described Patel’s series of proposals as “intimidating,” with some similarities to comments made in Thursday’s letter.

Former EU Brexit negotiator and French presidential candidate Michel Barnier said on LCI television Friday that Johnson’s approach was “unacceptable”, saying the British prime minister was “confrontational” with the EU on all subjects. “No,” and “another provocation.” .

A deal is needed to address issues that arose when Britain withdrew from the Dublin Accords in December. It is an agreement between European countries that allows asylum seekers to return to a safe country through which they may have gone to apply for asylum elsewhere. The convention also regulates reunions of isolated families in different countries.

Shapps said on Friday that British and French forces worked together in other parts of West Africa, including Mali.

He argued that many proposals, such as joint maritime patrols, were “common sense.”

“I don’t think it is inflammatory to ask for close cooperation with our closest neighbors and the offer was made in good faith and I can convince our French friends about it and hope they reconsider the meeting to discuss it. “He said.

UK Immigration Minister Kevin Foster told the BBC on Thursday morning that the UK had offered a bilateral deal with a single country in the Brexit deal, and a deal with the entire bloc, but was turned down.

