Some fear China will win over US feud with Marshall Islands





WELLINGTON, New Zealand – For decades, the tiny Marshall Islands have been a steadfast ally of the United States. Its location in the middle of the Pacific Ocean has made it a key strategic outpost for the US military.

But that loyalty is being tested amid a dispute with Washington over the terms of its soon-to-be-expired Free Association Pact deal. The United States refuses to engage the Marshallese over allegations of environmental and health damage caused by dozens of nuclear tests it carried out in the 1940s and 1950s, including a massive thermonuclear explosion on Bikini Atoll .

The dispute has raised concerns among some U.S. lawmakers that China is willing to step into the breach, adding to deadly competition for geopolitical dominance between the two superpowers.

Since World War II, the United States has treated the Marshall Islands, along with Micronesia and Palau, much like territories. In the Marshall Islands, the United States has developed military, intelligence and aerospace facilities in a region where China is particularly active.

In turn, American money and jobs have benefited the economy of the Marshall Islands. And many Marshallese took advantage of their ability to live and work in the United States, moving by the thousands to Arkansas, Hawaii and Oklahoma.

But this month, 10 Democratic and Republican members of the House of Representatives wrote to President Joe Bidens’ national security adviser Jake Sullivan about US talks with the Marshalls, Micronesia and Palau.

It is regrettable that these negotiations do not appear to be a priority. There have been no formal meetings since this administration began, even as our international attention continues to shift to the Indo-Pacific, they wrote.

Lawmakers have said the delays put the United States in a weaker position and that China is all too ready to step in and provide the infrastructure and investments in climate resilience these longtime partners desperately need. .

China’s Foreign Ministry said the United States should take responsibility for repairing environmental damage caused by its nuclear tests. He said China is willing to engage with the Marshall Islands and other Pacific island countries on the basis of mutual respect and cooperation under the one-China principle, in which Taiwan is seen as part of China.

We welcome the efforts to boost economic relations and improve the quality of life between the parties, the ministry said in a statement.

China has regularly poached Taiwan’s allies in the Pacific, including Kiribati and the Solomon Islands in 2019. Once again this week, angry protesters in the Solomons torched buildings and looted shops amid unrest some linked to the change. from China.

James Matayoshi, mayor of Rongelap Atoll in the Marshall Islands, said he and hundreds of others had remained displaced from their atoll since the nuclear tests and wanted to see it revitalized. He said officials had spoken to potential investors in Asia after an earlier proposal from a Chinese-Marshallese businessman failed.

It would be a commercial transaction. We are not advocating war or the influence of a superpower, said Matayoshi. But we want to be able to live in our garden and enjoy life here.

Like many others on the Marshall Islands, Matayoshi believes that a US $ 150 million settlement agreed in the 1980s falls short of the nuclear legacy. He said his late mother was pregnant at the time of a massive nuclear explosion and was exposed to radiation equivalent to 25,000 x-rays before giving birth to a stillborn baby.

But the US position remained static for more than 20 years, the last time the pact was renegotiated. The United States maintains that nuclear compensation has been fully and definitively settled and cannot be reopened.

Marshallese Senator David Paul, who is on the islands negotiating committee and also represents Kwajalein Atoll, which is home to a major US military base, said continued high cancer rates and displacement of people remain huge issues .

Everyone knows the negotiations back then weren’t fair or equitable, Paul said. When you look at the total cost of property damage and ongoing health issues to date, it’s a drop in the ocean. It is an insult.

Various estimates put the actual cost of the damage at around $ 3 billion, including repairs to a massive nuclear waste facility known as the Cactus Dome which environmentalists say dumps toxic waste into the ocean.

A report to Congress last year from the US Department of Energy said the dome contained more than 100,000 cubic yards (76,000 cubic meters) of soil and debris contaminated with radioactivity, but the structure was not at risk. not to break down immediately. The report concluded that any contaminated groundwater flowing under the structure had no measurable impact on the environment.

As it did in previous compact negotiations, the United States has blocked talks over nuclear legacy, which U.S. officials acknowledge.

We know this is important, but there is a full and final settlement, and both sides have agreed to it, said a senior US official who was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke out. on condition of anonymity. So this question is just not likely to be reopened. But we were always very willing to work with the (Marshallese) on the larger issues that are important to us and that is what we hope to do. “

The US State Department has said the Indo-Pacific is at the heart of US foreign policy.

We prioritize the successful negotiation of pacts with freely associated states as a regional foreign policy goal, the department said.

The frustrations of the Marshallese were apparent in a letter sent last month by Foreign Secretary Casten Nemra to Representative Katie Porter, a Democrat from California who chairs the Oversight and Investigation Committee of the House Natural Resources Committees.

State and Interior Ministry officials involved were unwilling to discuss an agenda for the talks and tried to limit the discussion to their own limited proposals, Nemra wrote. The nuclear issue was clearly one of the reasons. All of the issues raised by the Marshall Islands were met with claims that it did not have the authority to discuss the issues without any indication that it would ask.

Senator Paul said the American approach must change.

I believe the United States has a legal and moral obligation to make sure they clean up this debris, Paul said. We want to make sure we get a better deal this time around. As they say, the third time is a charm.

Lee reported from Washington.

