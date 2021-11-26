France and UK transition from long-term immigration crisis to law and order





The two governments have put aside post-Brexit disagreements to resolve the crisis, as 27 migrants died in the cold waters of the strait trying to reach Britain from France in a small boat on Wednesday.

But analysts say the solutions they advocate, which focus on a stronger security response, may not be sufficient to stem the surge in immigration to the UK.

After the tragedy, French Prime Minister Jean Castex said the issue should be dealt with “at the intergovernmental and European level”. On Downing Street, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said France’s efforts were “not enough”, but a senior foreign affairs adviser insisted that Britain and France “work together on the larger geopolitical and security issues we face” .

The drowning incident underscored the enormous difficulty of the two governments in coping with the long lasting crisis. While Paris and London have been working together for decades to address the flow of asylum seekers from the Middle East and Africa to the UK from northern France, relations have been strained since Brexit.

“this [disaster] As demographer and economist Gérard-François Dumont said:

Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron promised to focus on human traffickers. This will require cooperation not only with the UK but also with EU neighbors such as Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands, Macron said. The road to Calais, Dunkirk and a dangerous journey across the strait. Castex said the majority of migrants trying to cross the strait enter France “a few hours before crossing”.

France invited immigration ministers from the UK, Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands and the European Commission to Calais on Sunday to discuss ways to strengthen “the fight against human trafficking networks that abuse the flow of migrants,” Catex said.

France says it has detained 1,500 traffickers this year, including five since the most recent incident. But Dumont says Paris has more to do to tackle its international criminal business, which generates billions of euros in annual sales. Adapt to government response.

One reason for the surge in boat crossings is that British and French authorities have tightened security at ports and entrances to strait tunnels.

Dumont suggests that one way to reduce the number of illegal crossings is to give people who are trying to migrate, the possibility to apply for asylum remotely before making a risky trip.

Heather Grabbe, director of the Open Society European Policy Institute, commented on the small boat flow of immigrants from North Africa to southern Europe, “I know that security approaches don’t work because they don’t work in the Mediterranean. Coast. “The Med has become a graveyard that compromises the integrity of everyone.”

“We need a working system for those in need of asylum, and a legal route for those who come for economic reasons,” she said. To manage consistent pressure for internal migration. “There are millions of refugees around us. [the edge of] They are locked up in Europe, for example Turkey.”

Brexit forced the UK to leave the so-called “Dublin Rules”. Asylum seekers must apply in the EU country of their first entry into the country, a provision that legitimizes London’s request to have France and other EU member states process the application. But even if the UK joins again, it won’t make a big difference. “The Dublin Accord doesn’t work,” Dumont said.

For the time being, however, politicians in Britain and Europe are not inclined to reform the system of asylum designed decades ago for a minority flow of immigration. Instead, we will focus on strengthening security under the pressure of growing anti-immigrant public sentiment.

France and Britain are also calling for the abolition or renegotiation of the 2003 Le Touquet bilateral agreement. Under this agreement, border checks between the two countries will be conducted at one point of departure and not at both sides of the strait. The border for those leaving France is guarded by French officers in England.

However, a British minister, on the condition of anonymity, said he had no intention of changing the Le Touquet Agreement or rejoining the Dublin Agreement. “We have made our own sovereign choices with Brexit on these treaties, and we will not review them,” the minister said.

Part of the Johnson administration believes that a long-term solution could be to review sections 3 and 8 of the Human Rights Act, which an Interior Department insider said “makes deportation very difficult.” The UK secretary added that the UK could discuss whether to join the European Convention on Human Rights. “It could be part of the solution (leaving ECHR) in the long run.”

