Heathrow: Red List, South Africa, Zimbabwe and 4 other African countries added due to Covid





Six African counties have been added to the UK’s Red List due to concerns about the new Covid-19 strain.

On Thursday night the British government announced that flights from South Africa, Namibia, Lesotho, Botswana, Eswatini (formerly known as Swaziland) and Zimbabwe to the UK, including Heathrow Airport, would be suspended from noon Friday, with all six countries added to the red route. I did. List.

A novel coronavirus strain, strain B.1.1.529, has the potential to evade immunity accumulated by vaccination or previous infection.

Health Minister Sajid Javid said the new strain identified in South Africa could be more contagious than the Delta strain and that the vaccine we have in stock could be less effective.

Travel bans are imposed on six African countries as concerns rise over a new strain of the virus that causes Covid-19, which officials have dubbed the worst they’ve ever seen.

“From noon on Friday 26 November, the following destinations will be added to the travel red list,” the British Foreign Ministry said.

No cases have been found in the UK, but officials have expressed concern about the sharp rise in cases in South Africa.

Anyone arriving from the country within the last 10 days will be invited to come forward and be tested by the UK Health Security Agency.

The Scottish government later confirmed that all entrants from six countries would be required to self-isolate and undergo two PCR tests from noon on Friday, and anyone arriving after 4 a.m. on Saturday would be required to stay in a managed quarantine hotel. There are no direct flights to Scotland from all countries.

Currently, around 500-700 people from South Africa travel to the UK every day, but this number is expected to rise once the festival begins.

Javid said: Early signs of this strain are that it can be more contagious than the delta strain, and the vaccines we have today may be less effective against it.

At this time, no new strains have been found in the UK.

But we have always made it clear that we will act to protect the progress we have made.

So what we are going to do is, starting tomorrow at noon, suspend all flights from 6 countries in South Africa and add those countries to our travel redlist. Those countries are South Africa, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Zimbabwe and Botswana. From 4am on Sunday, we will require everyone arriving from the country to quarantine at our hotel.

Anyone arriving before that must self-isolate at home and undergo PCR testing on Days 2 and 8. If anyone has been from that country in the past 10 days, they will ask you to undergo a PCR test.

Javid added: Our scientists are deeply concerned about this strain. Of course, I’m concerned that that’s one of the reasons we’re taking this action today.

When asked what the situation will mean for the UK in the coming weeks as Christmas approaches, Javid said: It’s called plan B.

But today’s announcement is about a new South African strain found in South Africa and Botswana, and about being careful, taking action and trying to protect our borders as far as we can.

He added that more research is needed to understand how important variation is. To our knowledge, there are a significant number of mutations, probably twice the number of mutations seen in delta mutations.

That suggests it may be more contagious and the current vaccine we have may be less effective.

Professor Neil Ferguson of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) said, “The B.1.1.529 variant carries an unprecedented number of mutations in the spike protein gene, a protein targeted by most vaccines.

Therefore, there is concern that this mutation may be more likely to escape pre-immunity than previous mutations.

It also appears that the number of cases in South Africa is rapidly increasing due to this variant.

Therefore, it is wise for the government to take steps to limit travel to and from South Africa.

However, we do not yet have reliable estimates of the extent to which B.1.1.529 may be more contagious or more resistant to the vaccine, so it is too early to provide an evidence-based assessment of the risk it poses. . .

This variant has been classified as a variant under investigation in the UK, which a senior UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) expert described as the worst variant it had ever seen.

There are only 59 confirmed cases in South Africa, Hong Kong and Botswana.

This variant has more than 30 mutations, about twice as many as the Delta variant, potentially making it more likely to spread and avoid protection from previous infections or vaccinations.

UKHSA experts have been advising ministers on this matter.

Many scientists have expressed serious concerns about variants due to the significant number of mutations in the spike protein.

One senior scientist said: One of our main concerns is that this viral spike protein is so dramatically different from the viral spike that was in the original Wuhan strain that it is a cause of great concern for our vaccine.

Experts from the World Health Organization (WHO) will meet with South African officials on Friday to assess the country’s progress.

This variant could eventually be given the name Nu, with the most concerned variant being named after the Greek alphabet.

Of the 59 laboratory-confirmed cases of new strains, three were confirmed in Botswana, two in Hong Kong among those who traveled from South Africa, and the remainder in South Africa.

British officials are said to be very concerned after reviewing details about the variant in an international database and taking important action just three days after the details were uploaded.

This variant is a dramatic change from what British scientists have seen before.

It has mutations observed in other variants, but there are also mutations that scientists have not yet seen.

So they think it may take some time if a new vaccine is needed to combat the strain.

But officials don’t yet have enough evidence to call this a variant of concern.

As yet, there is no good evidence that it is contagious or that the vaccine is effective, nor of whether it causes more serious illness.

The risk of reinfection is unknown, but the picture is expected to develop rapidly and this will be the first signal that the strain can evade the body’s defenses.

Experts have predicted that the vaccine’s effectiveness will decrease to some extent, but they cannot judge how bad it is.

Some have compared it to beta variants with a 30%-40% reduction in vaccine efficacy.

No cases have been found in the UK yet, but there is always a possibility that cases have been introduced, but authorities believe the likelihood of a case is still low.

Health officials say the Covid-19 booster jab has become particularly important when considering its development.

Sign up for our newsletter and get top BerkshireLive news delivered straight to your inbox.

