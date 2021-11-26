Treasury yields collapse amid new concerns over Covid variant





U.S. Treasury yields fell sharply on Friday morning, amid concerns over a new variant of the coronavirus found in South Africa.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury bill yield fell more than 10 basis points to 1.538% at 8:40 a.m. ET. The yield on 30-year Treasury bills fell 7 basis points to 1.9%. Yields move in the opposite direction of prices and 1 basis point equals 0.01%.

Yields fell on Friday as investors fled to the safety of bonds, as stock market futures fell as well.

Overnight, fears of a new variant of Covid found in South Africa began to rise, seeing the UK suspend flights from six African countries. More than 30 mutations have been detected in the new variant, raising concerns that it may better escape the antibody protection created by vaccines and previous infections.

The 10-year Treasury yield had risen earlier in the week, reaching 1.68% as investors digested the news that Jerome Powell had been re-appointed chairman of the Federal Reserve.

Yields then retreated, despite minutes from the latest Fed policy meeting showing central bank officials would be prepared to hike interest rates sooner than expected if inflation rose too high.

Geoffrey Yu, senior market strategist at BNY Mellon, told CNBC’s “Squawk Box Europe” on Friday that some corners of the market might believe news of this new variant would give the Fed a reason to suspend its monetary policy normalization. , although he did not necessarily agree with that view.

Yu said the recent resurgence of Covid cases in Europe, even before news of this latest variant emerged, showed that “we’re still going to be dealing with this for a while, and there will be rounds of risk aversions that will hit the markets. , due to concerns about the pandemic. “

Meanwhile, US weekly jobless claims released on Wednesday hit their lowest level in 52 years. The latest personal consumption expenditure index, which is the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation, rose 4.1% year-on-year in October, matching expectations.

The bond market was closed Thursday for Thanksgiving and no economic data releases or Treasury auctions are expected on Friday, with markets closing early for the bank holiday weekend.

CNBC’s Jesse Pound contributed to this market report.

