Channel refugee tragedy tests fragile French-British relations and fuels fears | refugee news





LONDON, UK The English Channel disaster, in which at least 27 refugees this week drowned in the sea separating France and the UK, tests fragile relations between the two countries and fuels fears of more tragedy.

Shortly after Wednesday’s incident, the deadliest accident on the route since the International Organization for Migration (IOM) channel began collecting channel data in 2014, focus shifted to responsibility, blaming Paris-London trade.

The two countries promised to step up measures to stem the flow of immigration, but on Friday France did not invite British Interior Secretary Pretty Patel to a meeting on the crisis with Paris outraged by a letter from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to the French president. Emmanuel Macron.

At a press conference in Italy, Macron said he was surprised when things weren’t being taken seriously, that he did not communicate between leaders via tweets or public correspondence, and that he was not a whistleblower.

Disasters came at critical times. Neighbors have already been divided over post-Brexit related issues and AUKUS, a deal between Australia, the UK and the US that has excluded France.

Meanwhile, refugee advocacy groups are calling for safe passage to avoid further panic.

Pregnant women and young girls were among those who drowned in the freezing pitch-black conditions on Wednesday.

It is estimated that there were 34 people on board when the ship sank. Two survivors are in the intensive care unit and one is missing. Police have arrested five suspects involved in the incident.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said the ships were very weak compared to the smaller ones. [paddling] The pool you blast in your garden.

road fraught with danger

The English Channel, also known as the Strait of Dover, is the busiest sea route in the world.

This route is at the heart of ships entering ports across European ports and entering the North and Baltic Seas via the English Channel.

Industry publication Marine Insight estimates that the Strait of Dover sees about 400 ships passing through it a day.

Refugees have attempted to cross the strait from Calais or Dunkirk by hiding in trucks, but this is less often the case with more checkpoints now.

Going by boat is a faster way to reach the British border from France and is increasingly popular, but comes with risks.

The IOM says about 200 people have died this year this year.

The UK said more than 25,000 undocumented people have entered the country so far this year, three times more than last year.

The British Refugee Council said Wednesday the incident was predictable but preventable.

The only way to save lives on this perilous path is to stop those who believe that this journey is the only way to file an asylum application in the UK. For example, if the government is to truly stop smugglers, it must create safe routes and stop trading, it said in a statement.

The Joint Council for the Welfare of Immigrants has told Al Jazeera that there is no way for people to get to the UK safely as the few safe routes that have existed for people seeking asylum since the outbreak of the pandemic have been closed. .

A spokesperson said the government has repeatedly prioritized brutal, unworkable and dangerous border measures, such as backlash in the strait, which will lead to more deaths.

This tragedy should be a turning point where saving lives is our top priority and not turning people away. This means that you should immediately establish a more secure route.

Nobody Is Illegal: Protesters

People commemorated the 27 people who died at a rally outside the British Interior Ministry on Thursday evening.

Some spoke of conditions hostile to refugees and migrants, while others compared it to the 2019 Essex case, in which 39 Vietnamese migrants died at sea and choked while trying to enter the UK via refrigerated trucks.

But it was reported that more refugees left the ports of Calais and Dunkirk by boat on Thursday night in search of a better life as people chanted slogans that there is no law, no borders, no countries.

Channel Rescue, a grassroots organization set up to respond to Britain’s strict border policies and support people crossing borders, told Al Jazeera: UK and EU governments.

A policy of militarizing borders will inevitably lead to tragedy. Enhancing border security is not a sustainable policy and requires significant investment in new, secure pathways for people to seek asylum.

