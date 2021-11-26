‘We’re tired of bilingualism’: France cancels immigration talks with Britain in protest of Johnson’s letter





France did not invite Interior Minister Pretty Patel to a meeting to discuss migrants crossing the English Channel after reacting furiously to Boris Johnson’s letter.

Prime Minister Patel was due to meet with French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin on Sunday to provide France with further assistance in controlling the crisis after at least 27 people have died trying to cross Channellin to reach Britain.

However, the meeting has been canceled in a letter from current Prime Minister Johnson to French President Emmanuel Macron.

At a press briefing on Friday, Macron criticized Johnson’s handling of the immigration crisis. I was surprised how not serious.

We do not communicate these issues from one leader to another through the tweets and letters we publish. We are not whistleblowers.

French government spokeswoman Gabriel Attal said the letter was in no way consistent with discussions between Prime Minister Johnson and Macron about the tragedy on Wednesday.

“We’re tired of the double talk,” he added.

French news agency AFP said the French interior ministry could not accept the letter to Prime Minister Emmanuel Macron on Thursday and that Patel was no longer invited to the meeting, where other European ministers would also be present.

The Interior Ministry declined to comment on reports that Britain was no longer invited to the meeting.

Home Secretary Priti Patel Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA

Prime Minister Johnson announced Thursday evening that he had sent a letter to the French president to draft a five-item plan to address the migrant crisis.

The five points of the plan are:

Joint patrol on French beaches to prevent boats from entering the English Channel

Deploy advanced technologies such as sensors and radar.

British and French territorial waters and patrols from both sides in the air

Deepen the work of the Joint Intelligence Cell with better real-time information sharing for more arrests and prosecutions

Immediate work on bilateral returns agreements with France, along with negotiations to conclude a UK-EU returns agreement.

“If people who arrive in this country are quickly repatriated, the incentives for people to risk their lives at the hands of traffickers will be greatly reduced,” Johnson said.

This will be the biggest single action we can take together to reduce the draw for Northern France and break the business model of criminal gangs.

I am convinced that by taking these steps and building on existing cooperation, we can address the issue of illegal migration and ensure that more families are not suffering the devastating losses we saw yesterday.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin was due to meet with Priti Patel on Sunday. Source: AP/Michel Euler

Downing Street said the prime minister had previously spoken to President Macron on Wednesday evening, who agreed to keep all options on the table.

Downing Street on Friday said that Johnson’s proposal, which France angered and rejected, was sent in a spirit of partnership and cooperation.

The spokesperson said: This is about deepening our existing cooperation and the work already being done between the two countries.

We would like to work closely with international partners, including France, obviously on shared issues so that we can find shared solutions.

We saw a tragedy that happened earlier this week. The PM said we need to do more and in the letter he outlined areas where he believes we can do more to work together.

Member of Parliament Bruno Bonnell representing En Marché! A French political party was annoyed by Prime Minister Johnson’s decision to publish a letter on the BBC Radio 4s World At One program.

He said: When you want to start a negotiation, don’t start it in public writing.

Negotiations should be cautious, respect both sides, and eventually come to a conclusion that they publish together. So that’s annoying.

French authorities really wanted to find a way, and Prime Minister Johnson is once again taking advantage of this dramatic situation to point out French authorities who will take migrants away from their jobs. If they weren’t accepted on British soil, go back. It’s not fair and that’s why we’re upset.

He added: We must not sit quietly, in good faith, in full trust, and not show signs for our own public opinion. I’m going to teach the French what to do. This is unacceptable.

Meanwhile, in a separate matter that exacerbates French-British relations, fishermen in northern France briefly shut down the channel tunnels on Friday morning in protest against the British government, which has rejected multiple permit applications for fishing in British waters.

The French side of the A16 motorway was lined with traffic, but officials described the situation as quiet and peaceful.

Eurotunnel train service, which transports freight and vehicles of all types, including cars, motorcycles, campervans, caravans, carriages and lorries, said it will operate 12 additional freight trains to clear the balance.

ITV News UK editor Paul Brand described the news that France canceled an immigrant meeting with Patel as “a surprising pun”.

“The Anglo-French relationship seems to be at the bottom as cooperation is desperately needed to stop more people dying on their perilous journey across the waterway.”

East Worthing, a member of the Commons Interior Committee, and Tim Loughton, a Conservative MP from Shoreham, have accused France of being hasty.

He said on Twitter: The French have to face reality and recognize that there are consequences of not blocking migrant boats at their source and closing their eyes, and the consequences are as tragic as they were two days ago.

Working in partnerships is the only way to find a solution, not to wander around.

The Interior Ministry previously said Patel had “constructive talks” with Darmanin on Thursday evening.

“The ministers stressed the need for deeper cooperation in preventing strait crossings and the need to work closely with European partners.

“[Ms Patel] It is proposed that we work with France to put more officers on the ground and do everything necessary to protect the area from vulnerable people boarding unnavigable boats and endangering their lives.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.itv.com/news/2021-11-26/france-cancels-migrant-talks-with-uk-in-protest-over-johnsons-letter

