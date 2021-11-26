Michigan leads US in Covid cases, accounting for one in 10 new cases | Coronavirus





Michigan now leads the country in new Covid cases and hospitalizations, accounting for about one in 10 new cases in the United States, even though the state only accounts for 3% of the nation’s population.

Cases in the United States have increased by 18% over the past week, but some states have seen much more dramatic increases. In Michigan, new cases have increased by 67% and new hospitalizations by 46% in the past two weeks.

His stunned, Aron Sousa, acting dean of Michigan State University’s College of Human Medicine, told The Guardian.

About a week ago, cases in the state were pretty stable at around 5,000. Then they dropped to around 8,000 in just a few days. It was amazing, the rapid increase, Sousa said.

Now hospitals are full and patients are cared for in hallways and recovery rooms, while deaths are on the rise.

It’s actually as bad or worse than our last big peak in April or the peak we saw in November-December before that, Sousa said.

And what’s happening in Michigan is a sign of what’s likely to happen in other parts of the United States, especially in states with low immunization rates.

I don’t think there’s anything unique to Michigan, Adam Lauring, associate professor of infectious diseases and microbiology at the University of Michigan School of Medicine, told The Guardian.

Some northern states have recently seen large increases, with people heading indoors in cooler weather. But as winter and the holidays approach, other states could experience dramatic surges like these as well.

This is exactly what happened in November of last year. The timing is almost right, when we had our fall push, Lauring said.

More than half of the state, 54.8%, is now fully vaccinated, which is below the national average.

More than 10% of children aged 5 to 11 received their first doses of the vaccine. Several school districts, facing epidemics and staff shortages, are closing temporarily.

The best predictors of the number of cases will be your immunization coverage, Lauring said. Counties that have high vaccination rates have lower case rates.

The reasons for any increase in cases are complicated. However, those who are not immunized contribute disproportionately to hospitalizations and deaths from Covid-19 in Michigan, said Chelsea Wuth, public information officer at the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, at the Guardian in an email. Three quarters of recent hospitalizations and deaths were in people not fully vaccinated.

As more individuals are vaccinated, the virus is less likely to circulate and mutate, preventing the development of more transmissible and vaccine-resistant variants in the future, Wuth said.

If you’re not vaccinated, you’re going to get it, Sousa said. And there are still a lot of people who have never been sick and have not been vaccinated, so the wave is likely to continue for at least a few weeks.

Experts hope that higher vaccination rates will mean that an increase in cases will not necessarily lead to more hospitalizations or deaths. While people vaccinated can get breakthrough infections, they are much less likely to get very sick or die from Covid, which also puts less strain on health systems.

In response to the increase in cases, Michigan last Friday recommended all residents over the age of 2 wear a face mask indoors, and urged the early use of monoclonal antibodies among those whose test is positive and for vaccination for all who are eligible.

Covid-19 cases are high as the holidays approach, and we must take all possible measures to ensure the safety of our families and loved ones, starting with getting vaccinated, said Dr Natasha Bagdasarian, director medical, in a press release.

The University of Michigan is also experiencing a significant influenza epidemic, with 760 cases reported since early October. Influenza and other respiratory illnesses can strain hospitals under normal circumstances; superimposing Covid on a bad flu year could be catastrophic.

It doesn’t take a lot of cases to overwhelm a hospital system, Lauring said.

It’s not just about not having enough room in hospitals to treat patients. You need to have enough staff to take care of everyone, Sousa said, including doctors, nurses, respiratory technicians, phlebotomists and housekeepers. And all of these people have been working very hard for just under two years.

However, an increase in the number of cases is not inevitable. Proven precautions can help curb the rise now.

At the end of the day, we know what we have to do. We need people to be vaccinated, we need people to be masked and we need people to put some space between us, Sousa said.

Vaccination, in particular, is key to preventing the long Covid, serious illness and death and, ultimately, to ending the pandemic.

Until we developed enough immunity, through vaccination or infection, we were going to continue to have these flare-ups, Lauring said.

