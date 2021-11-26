In Channel Crossing, France Tired of British Outsourcing Problems | Immigration and Asylum





France reacted violently to what officials variously described as a plain, unacceptable, and wholly inappropriate letter from Boris Johnson to Emmanuel Macron about crossing the Strait of Immigrants.

France’s Interior Minister has canceled a scheduled high-level meeting with Interior Minister Priti Patel, and government spokeswoman Gabrielle Attal said France is tired of Britain’s double standards and outsourcing issues.

The fact that Johnson had decided to publish the letter angered Paris at least as much as its contents. Macron, who said officials had never seen the letter before Johnson tweeted it, described the letter as surprising, adding:

Johnson’s letter outlined five steps to saving lives and dealing with traffickers. Some are indisputable. Technologies like sensors and radar are already deployed to some extent, with some funding from the UK government, drones equipped with night vision cameras and patrols with thermal binoculars issued.

Further cooperation in this, as well as mutual maritime patrol and air surveillance, is clearly possible. British and French coast guards and maritime rescue services are already working closely in the straits.

While UK-EU police cooperation hasn’t been made easier by Brexit, sharing information about smugglers isn’t a special issue either. In fact, Patel and her opposing French number, Grald Darmanin, pledged to step up information sharing and police cooperation after a videoconference last week.

The other suggestions aren’t that simple. France has so far been reluctant to consider joint patrols because of sovereignty issues. French officials asked how Britain would feel about French soldiers patrolling the coastline if the situation were reversed.

A fundamental objection to this approach is that France does not believe that increasing the number of police officers patrolling its coast is the solution. Paris now has more than 600 police and police officers stationed in the strait, patrolling 24 hours a day, and more and more at night, stopping 65% of crossings.

If migrants and traffickers emerge after passing patrols hiding among sand dunes along more than 40 miles of coastline and can board a boat in 10 minutes, officials who have worked in the area for years say they will need police. Every 100 yards an officer stops them.

Instead, France has proposed establishing a joint processing center on French territory where UK immigration officials can review British asylum applications.

But what sparked the most violent reaction was Johnson’s final proposal, a bilateral return agreement with France and negotiations for a UK-EU return agreement. Since the UK left the EU, the blockchain Dublin system can no longer be used to return migrants to the Member State they first entered into. So far, no bilateral trade has been negotiated. Macron has repeatedly reiterated France’s view that France is a country of transit with only a small percentage of migrants entering the EU as the preferred final destination for the UK, and that the only long-term solution is a larger one across Europe. I did. Working together to solve a truly global problem in Europe.

Proposals like these, which Paris considers grandiose for political gain, upset France. In addition to the fishing disputes, the announcement of Aukus and the ongoing discussion of Northern Ireland, it reinforced the Parisian impression that Johnson was hanging out in the country’s galleries, among other things.

A senior French government official said on Friday that London was playing a double game by actively and sometimes successfully cooperating on certain technical issues while at the same time offering the opposite message about domestic consumption for purely political purposes. accused of having

Johnson’s letter to Paris was obviously too much of a provocation. Attal told Boris Johnson that he believes it is Europe’s responsibility to address problems as soon as they arise. It doesn’t work like it works through collaboration.

