A rare red weather warning has been issued for Storm Arwen.





The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a rare red weather alert for coastal areas in northeast England as Storm Arwen will bring strong winds and havoc to much of the UK.

A rare red weather warning for winds has been added to the existing yellow and yellow wind warnings, and coastal areas on the east coast of Scotland and northeast England will see some of the most devastating winds with gusts exceeding 80 mph expected.

The red alert is effective from 15:00 on Friday and lasts until 02:00 on Saturday morning. Northeast winds are expected to wreak havoc on coastal areas, which may cause exceptionally large waves from the northeast, and may cause significant damage and hazard by throwing beach material near the shoreline. Waves and debris are life threatening, so people should stay away from shore.

The red alert is included in the broader amber wind alert for northeast England, where gusts exceeding 70 mph are likely late Friday in the area. A yellow advisory has also been issued for south and northwest England and west Wales and will take effect at midnight on Saturday. The yellow alert is extended until 09:00 on Saturday morning. Temporary and open structures pose a risk of serious damage and represent a life hazard.

On Friday, a yellow wind warning was in effect for the western part of the UK, including Northern Ireland. On Saturday, this yellow alert will extend to most of the UK except the Far East, after reflecting the storm Arwens south track along the UK’s east coast before moving to mainland Europe on Sunday. The yellow alert expires at 18:00 on Saturday evening as Storm Arwen begins to move into Europe.

In addition to strong winds and damaging winds, Storm Arwen will bring snow to the Scottish Highlands and northern England, with a yellow snow warning issued late Friday and Saturday.

A yellow snow warning is in effect Saturday morning from 17:00 to 10:00 for southern Scotland and northern England, but rain is expected mostly at lower levels. Within the snow alert area, 10 to 15 cm of snow may fall at high altitudes.

A slightly late yellow snow warning is also in effect in central and southeast England from midnight Friday night until 10 am on Saturday morning. Most of the rain is expected, but there is a chance of snow in some areas. In higher places there is a possibility of 2-5 cm, maybe up to 8 cm.

Meteorologist Daniel Rudman, a meteorologist who specializes in the Meteorological Administration, said: “Storm Arwen is associated with a deep cyclone system that will have the greatest impact on the northeast from Friday, but especially in the UK where strong winds, rain and snow are likely to occur at higher elevations. It will have a broader impact,” he said. .

Storm Arwen’s most significant impact is the strong winds that most of the UK can see on Friday and Saturday, with gusts of wind that can exceed 80 mph in exposed coastal areas, particularly the northeast.

With strong winds, storm Arwen brings the possibility of rain, sleet and snow. Snow is most likely to be seen in the higher elevations to the north, but there are likely low-level impacts in some southern areas, as reflected in our yellow warning for snow.

Storm Arwen poses a risk of travel disruptions, power outages and potential damage, especially near shores where large waves can see material thrown at coastal roads, shorelines and buildings.

RNLI Water Safety Manager Ross Macleod said:

“Sadly, about 150 people die each year in accidents in British and Irish waters, and more than half of them had no plans to go into the water. Slips, falls and falls can be major factors in these kinds of accidents.

“If you see someone else in the water in danger, call 999 and ask the Coast Guard. Throw anything they can catch in the water. Do not go into the water yourself. Too many people drown in the water. Save it.”

Along its route across the North Sea, storm Arwen is expected to move into the continent late Saturday, leaving a drier day for many on Sunday and some slow showers off the east coast of England and Scotland. Some wet weather will move west in the late afternoon, with some sleet and hillside snow across Northern Ireland.

Temperatures in the UK will continue to drop this weekend and a UK Health Security Agency Level 3 cold warning has been issued in some areas.

Temperatures in the UK will continue to drop this weekend and a UK Health Security Agency Level 3 cold warning has been issued in some areas.

