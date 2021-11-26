Fauci says US must study data before deciding on travel ban on new variant of COVID-19





WASHINGTON, Nov.26 (Reuters) – Senior US infectious disease official Anthony Fauci on Friday said a ban on flights from southern Africa was a possibility and the US was rushing to collect data on the new variant of COVID-19.

No decision to halt flights has yet been made, he said.

The Wall Street Journal, citing people familiar with the matter, said White House officials were discussing potential travel restrictions in southern African countries. These officials were to meet with agency officials this afternoon to make a recommendation, the newspaper said, without specifying which agency.

The White House referred to Fauci’s earlier comments when asked about the report and declined to comment further.

Global authorities have reacted with concern to the new variant, detected in South Africa, with the European Union and Britain among those tightening border controls as scientists investigate whether the mutation is resistant to the virus. vaccine. Read more

The World Health Organization (WHO), however, warned of hasty action and South Africa said a UK flight ban appeared rushed.

“There is always the possibility of doing what the UK has done, which is to block travel from South Africa and neighboring countries,” Fauci said in an interview with CNN.

“It is definitely something you are thinking about and preparing to do. You are willing to do whatever you need to do to protect the American public. But you want to make sure there is a basis for doing it.” , did he declare.

“Obviously, as soon as we have more information, we will make a decision as quickly as possible.”

Fauci said U.S. scientists would talk to their South African counterparts on Friday about the new variant, called B.1.1.529, which has raised concerns about its transmissibility and whether it could elude immune responses.

He added that there was no indication that the new variant was already in the United States.

Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Additional reporting by Brendan O’Brien and Akshay Lodaya, editing by Timothy Heritage, Toby Chopra, Elaine Hardcastle

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

