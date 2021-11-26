COVID-19: UK records more than 50,000 new daily cases for the first time in a month as 160 additional deaths are reported and R numbers rise | UK News





UK government data shows the UK has recorded 50,091 new COVID-19 cases and an additional 160 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours.

It is the first time since October 21 that the number of new infections exceeded 50,000, and 52,009 new infections were announced on that day.

The latest figures compare 47,240 infections and 147 deaths reported on Thursday, with 44,242 cases and 157 deaths recorded at this time last week.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the UK increased by 10% over the week, while the number of coronavirus-related deaths decreased by 15.5%.

This follows the first recorded case of a new strain of COVID-19 of concern in Europe after it was discovered in Belgium. It has previously been identified elsewhere, including South Africa, Botswana, Hong Kong, and Israel.

The UK has so far not reported cases of the variant, designated B.1.1.529, but Health Minister Sajid Javid previously said it is likely that it has spread beyond what is now South Africa.

He warned that the new strain could be more contagious than the delta strain, and that there was “possibility of having different effects on individuals” who become infected with the virus.

He said the UK remains “in a strong position” due to high vaccination rates, but the new strains have “an unusually high number of mutations”.

According to the Department of Health and Social Care, “variants include a large number of spike protein mutations and mutations in other parts of the viral genome.

“This is a potentially biologically important mutation that could alter the behavior of the virus with respect to vaccines, treatment and infectivity. More investigations are needed. No cases have been identified in the UK.”

The UK government has added South Africa, Botswana, Lesotho, Eswatini, Zimbabwe and Namibia to the UK Travel Red List. And flights from these countries to the UK were suspended until 4am on Sunday until hotel quarantines were completed.

From 4am on Sunday, passengers arriving in the UK from these countries will be required to book and pay for a government-approved hotel where they will be quarantined for 10 days. Downing Street recently urged everyone arriving from these countries to be screened.

Meanwhile, the UK weekly R is estimated to have risen to between 1.0 and 1.1.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) reproductive number means that on average every 10 people infected with the coronavirus infect between 10 and 11 people.

So, the pandemic appears to be increasing in the UK as the ‘R’ was estimated between 0.8 and 1.0 last week.

There are currently 7,633 COVID patients in UK hospitals, of which 925 are on ventilators.

Another 23,579 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the total to 50,875,712.

In addition, 22,823 had a second jab, which means 46,255,081 had a second jab in the UK.

On Thursday, 396,081 boosters or tertiary doses were added, bringing the total to 16,779,656.

