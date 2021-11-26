What should the UK do now? Response expert on new Covid strains | covid





Despite the UK’s proud immunization programs and the growing understanding of Covid-19 by scientists, the UK and the world face the challenge of a new, potentially more contagious strain just a month before Christmas. I’m doing it.

Health Minister Sajid Javid released a red list of six South African countries and said we must act cautiously, but immediate new Covid measures including working from home, wearing masks and triggering Winter Plan B related to COVID-19 has been excluded. passport.

So what should the UK do in the short term and what are the possibilities of new regulation? Professor Mark Woolhouse of the University of Edinburgh said travel vehicles could buy time but could not prevent the B.1.1.529 from arriving in the UK, so the key was work done with the time purchased.

The priority should be to determine whether B.1.1.529 actually poses a significant threat to public health. If so, he said, there is a set of tools that can help reduce the impact.

Ravi Gupta, professor of clinical microbiology at the University of Cambridge, is one of the experts currently supporting an increase in preventive measures, saying that it will limit the spread of the flu and the predominant delta strain of Covid-19 as people begin to gather in winter clumps. is.

Professor Rowland Kao, an epidemiologist at the University of Edinburgh, said he needed more information about the new strain but couldn’t afford to wait. He said local closures in areas where the variant was found may be necessary to reduce the spread.

The biggest concern right now is [B.1.1.529 is] Because they are so different, vaccines will be less effective at preventing infection. And without direct evidence that it is less lethal, its introduction into the UK will mean that action will be required at least at a fairly large regional level, he said.

He said stopping the introduction of variant UK could be a means to avoid such measures, which means we must be prepared to expand the redlist quickly and generously if necessary.

Professor Azra Ghani, an epidemiologist at Imperial College London, said that while it is difficult to measure an appropriate response, genome surveillance, which deciphers the genome of virus samples with the Red List countries, is key.

We have very good genomic surveillance, but recently post-travel testing has been relaxed. [for example] Because PCR testing is no longer required after returning home, she said, this could limit the rate at which new mutations are detected entering the country.

However, Professor Adam Finn of the University of Bristol, a member of the Joint Committee on Vaccines and Immunizations (JCVI), said there is little work to be done at this time until the distribution and transmission of the new variant becomes clearer. He said he needed evidence whether it actually evaded an immune response, but it will take time to adjust the vaccine.

Experts have previously suggested that this process could take six months. Vaccines can be transformed relatively quickly, but would require additional large-scale production, delivery and administration, Ghani said. In other words, it is unlikely that the UK will be able to handle this variant by relying on a new jab, at least in the short term.

