US restricts travel from South Africa and seven other countries amid new variant of Covid





The United States will restrict travel from South Africa and seven other neighboring countries starting next week as fears grow over the new COVID-19 variant Omicron, the White House said on Friday.

The travel ban, which does not apply to U.S. citizens or permanent residents, will go into effect from Monday.

The new restrictions apply to South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique and Malawi.

It comes after the UK, EU, Canada and several other countries began announcing travel bans to southern Africa on Thursday night about 48 hours after Omicron, named after a letter of the alphabet Greek, was first detected.

President Biden said in a statement he made the move as a precautionary measure after being briefed on Friday by his chief medical adviser, Dr Anthony Fauci.

News about this new variant should explain more clearly than ever why this pandemic will not end until we have global vaccinations, Biden said.

As we move forward, we will continue to be guided by what science and my medical team advise.

The United States only lifted COVID-related travel bans in 30 countries, including South Africa, less than three weeks ago.

Just hours before the travel bans were announced, Fauci told CNN that no decision had been made because U.S. officials needed more data.

There is always the option to do what the UK has done, which is block travel from South Africa and related countries, Fauci said in the interview before the announcement.

It is definitely something you are thinking about and preparing to do. You are ready to do whatever it takes to protect the American public. But you want to make sure there is a basis for doing it.

Obviously, as soon as we get more information, let’s make a decision as quickly as possible.

People line up to board an overseas flight at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa on Friday, November 26, 2021. Jerome Delay / AP

The World Health Organization on Friday classified the new variant as a highly transmissible virus of concern, which is in the same category as the Delta strain.

Health officials are now rushing to determine whether Omicron is more transmissible or infectious than other variants and whether vaccines are effective against it.

It could take scientists weeks to fully understand the mutations of the variants, but the WHO panel said early evidence suggests an increased risk of reinfection.

“This variant has a large number of mutations, some of which are of concern, the WHO said in a statement after its advisory group held an emergency meeting on the variant on Friday.

The United States will restrict travel from South Africa among other nations.NBC

“This variant was detected at faster rates than previous outbreaks of infection, suggesting that this variant may have a growth advantage.

The agency said infections in South Africa had risen sharply in recent weeks, which coincided with the detection of the Omicron variant.

A Biden administration official said U.S. scientists and public health officials are working quickly to understand the new variant and are in contact with public health officials in southern Africa.

The advisory group met after South African scientists alerted them to the new variant on Tuesday.

Dozens of cases have now been detected in South Africa, Botswana, Hong Kong, Israel and Belgium in recent days.

It is still nowhere to be found in the United States, Fauci said.

Although the WHO has said that some of Omicron’s genetic modifications appear worrying, it has not yet determined whether the new variant will pose a significant threat to public health.

Meanwhile, Biden urged other countries to help with the international vaccination effort.

The United States has already donated more vaccines to other countries than all the other countries combined. It is time for other countries to match the speed and generosity of the Americas, he said in his statement.

