British Snooker Championship 2021 Schedule Today





The UK Snooker Championship returns to the screens this weekend. Round 2 will be played against many celebrities for glory.

But the big news over the weekend is that current champion Neil Robertson won’t be one of the round two contestants after losing to amateur John Asley. Days after Shaun Murphys reiterated that amateurs shouldn’t be allowed to play in professional tournaments. Murphy was knocked out by amateur 19-year-old Si Jiahui.

This opens up opportunities for people like Judd Trump, Mark Selby and Ronnie OSullivan to capitalize.

OSullivan will face Robbie Williams, Trump will face Chris Wakelin, and Selby will face Hossein Vafael on the final weekend of the session.

We’re looking forward to Snooker Day, so stay tuned for our full schedule of upcoming session times.

RadioTimes.com provides the full schedule for the British Snooker Championship 2021.

British Snooker Championship 2021 Schedule

All UK time.

round 2

Saturday, November 27

Afternoon session from 12:45pm on Eurosport 2 / discovery+BBC Two / from 1:15pm on BBC iPlayer

Kyren Wilson v Jack Joneswu Iss v Hammad Miayan Bingtao v Ben UlastonRobby Williams v Ronnie O’Sullivan Joe Perry v Matthew SeltMichael Holt v Andy HiggsDominic Dale v Si JiahuyMartin O’Donnell v Jack Lisowski

Evening session from 6:45pm on Eurosport 2 / from 7pm on discovery+BBC iPlayer

John Asley v Mark Joyce Gary Wilson v Liam Highfield Norfoon Sankam v Ali Cartermark King v Gerard Greenbarry Hawkins v Gao Yang Alexander Assenbacher v David GilbertJoe O’Connor v Mark AllenJohn Higgins v Akani Songsemsawad

Sunday, November 28

Afternoon session from 12:45pm Eurosport 2 / discovery+ / BBC Two / BBC iPlayer

Li Hang v Ricky Waldentian Pengfei v Steven Maguire Judd Trump v Chris Wakelin Martin Gould v Cao Yupengjiao Xintong v Thepchaiya Yunnuding Jinhui v Sam CrazyPeter Lines v Pan JeongiRobert Milkins v Xiao Guodong

Evening session from 6:45pm on Eurosport 2 / from 7pm on discovery+BBC iPlayer

Farah Ajaive v Jordan Brown Anthony McGill v David Grace Zhu Werong v Ashley Huggil Anthony Hamilton v Mark Williams Luca Bressel v Tom Ford Stuart Carrington v Stuart Bingham Jimmy Robertson v Graeme Dothossein Bafael v Mark Selby

