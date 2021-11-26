United States to Restrict Travel from Eight Southern African Countries Due to New Variant of COVID-19





NANTUCKET, Mass./WASHINGTON, Nov. 26 (Reuters) – The United States is barring entry to most travelers from eight southern African countries from next week amid concerns over a new variant of the coronavirus found in South Africa, President Joe Biden said on Friday.

The restrictions, which go into effect Monday, do not ban flights and do not apply to U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents of the United States, an official in the Biden administration said.

The United States is among countries around the world that have rushed to suspend travel from southern Africa following news of the new variant, called omicron, which the World Health Organization said was ” worrying ”. Read more

Register now for FREE and unlimited access to reuters.com

Register now

The restrictions apply to South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique and Malawi. Most non-US citizens who have stayed in these countries in the previous 14 days will not be permitted to enter the United States.

“As a precautionary measure until we have more information, I am ordering additional restrictions on air travel from South Africa and seven other countries,” Biden said in a statement. “These new restrictions will take effect on November 29. As we move forward, we will continue to be guided by what science and my medical team advise.”

Another administration official warned that the United States could add countries to the restriction list if the variant spreads.

Delta Air Lines (DAL.N) and United Airlines serve South Africa and United is expected to resume non-stop flights from Newark to Cape Town on December 1. Shares of both airlines closed more than 8% on Friday.

Biden on Friday called on countries meeting at the World Trade Organization next week to agree to waive intellectual property protections for COVID-19 vaccines following the discovery of the new variant.

Passengers pass through the terminal at Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, New Jersey, United States, November 24, 2021. REUTERS / Eduardo Munoz

“The news about this new variant should explain more clearly than ever why this pandemic will not end until we have global vaccinations,” Biden said in a statement.

Some public health experts have said the United States has not done enough to provide vaccines overseas, especially as it has advanced booster shots for its own citizens.

Earlier, top US infectious disease official Dr Anthony Fauci said the US was rushing to collect data on the new variant of COVID-19.

It could take scientists weeks to fully understand the mutations in the variant. Health authorities are investigating whether omicron is more transmissible or infectious than other variants and whether vaccines are effective against it.

The United States did not lift travel restrictions on South Africa until November 8.

An administration official said the restrictions are expected to go into effect at 12:01 am EST on Monday and came after a high-level administrative meeting on Friday afternoon to discuss the matter.

The Biden administration was holding a briefing with U.S. airlines on Friday to discuss the restrictions.

In January, Biden banned most non-U.S. Citizens from entering the country who had recently visited South Africa.

The United States has only lifted travel restrictions in 33 countries including South Africa, China, much of Europe, India, Brazil, Ireland, Britain and the Iran only on November 8 after blocking the entry of most foreign nationals who were recently in these countries since from early 2020.

Register now for FREE and unlimited access to reuters.com

Register now

Reporting by David Shepardson and Nandita Bose; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-impose-travel-curbs-eight-southern-african-countries-over-new-covid-19-2021-11-26/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos