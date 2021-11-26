Best Black Friday Smartphone Deals on Amazon Germany & UK





England

Samsung is continuing the promotion with the Galaxy Z Flip3 priced at 800 and the Galaxy S21 Ultra priced at 969. The Galaxy S21 is priced at 620 and the S21+ is priced at 799.

Samsung Galaxy S21 series and Galaxy Z Flip 3

The OnePlus 9 Pro is 679, the vanilla OP9 is now 449. Xiaomis Mi 11 with 256GB storage is 599, 11T Pro is currently 500. Motorola is also trading the Edge 20 Pro for 540.

OnePlus 9 Series, Xiaomi Mi11, Xiaomi 11T Pro

Samsungs Galaxy S20 FE is 488 and Galaxy A52s is 328. OnePlus Nord 2 5G is 419, Xiaomi Vanilla 11T is 380. Honor 50 can go with 359 or: Motorolas Moto G100 for 350.A Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G is 286, Realmes GT Master Edition is 260. The Poco F3 is also listed on the 250.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, OnePlus Nord 2 5G and Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G

In the entry-level segment, Samsung’s Galaxy M12 has only 99 and Realmes C21 has only 89. Xiaomis Redmi 10 is available for 159, Realme 8 5G for 150 and Galaxy A12 for 140.

Germany

While in continental Europe, Amazon Germany’s Oppo X3 Pro is 850, the OnePlus 9 Pro is 700, and the vanilla OP 9 is currently 550. There is also the Xiaomi 11T Pro 600 or the regular 11T 500. I have an Xperia 5 III for the Sony 600.

Oppo X3 Pro, OnePlus 9 Series and Xiaomi 11T Pro

The Moto Edge 20 Pro has been reduced to 500 just like the Honor 50 that comes with the free Honor Band 6. The older OnePlus 8T could have a 400, but the Realme GT Neo2 will be listed as a 350 just like the Moto G100.

Moto Edge 20 Pro, Honor 50 and Realme GT Neo2

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G is 340 and the original One Plus Nord is 300. Xiaomi also offers some interesting offers along with the Mi 11 Lite 5G NE 300, Poco X3 Pro 200 and Redmi Note 10s 190.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G, Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G NE and Poco X3 Pro

The Realme 8i comes at 150 while the Realme C21Y could be as low as 120.

