US says “all options” are on table for Russian troop build-up near Ukraine





A serviceman from the Ukrainian armed forces participates in military exercises at a training ground near the border with Russia-annexed Crimea in the Kherson region of Ukraine in this photo released by the state press service – General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on November 17, 2021. Press Service of the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces / Document via REUTERS

Register now for FREE and unlimited access to reuters.com

Register now

WASHINGTON, Nov. 26 (Reuters) – All options are on the table to respond to the “large and unusual” build-up of Russian troops near the Ukrainian border, and the NATO alliance will decide the next decision at the ‘outcome of next week’s consultations, according to the State Department official. a US diplomat responsible for European affairs said on Friday.

“As you can understand, all the options are on the table and there is a toolkit that includes a whole range of options,” Deputy Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried said at the meeting. ‘a telephone briefing.

US President Joe Biden expressed concern about the situation in Ukraine, reiterated Washington’s support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity and added that he will “in all probability” hold talks with his Ukrainian counterparts and Russian Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Vladimir Poutine.

Register now for FREE and unlimited access to reuters.com

Register now

The comments came as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is traveling to Latvia and Sweden next week to attend NATO and Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) meetings. Donfried said the build-up of “large and unusual” troops in Moscow would be high on the NATO summit’s agenda.

“It is now for the alliance to decide what are the next steps NATO wants to take,” Donfried said. “Next week we will talk about our assessment of what is happening on Russia’s border with Ukraine and we will start this conversation about what options are on the table and what NATO as an alliance would like do it together, ”she said.

US, NATO and Ukrainian officials have sounded the alarm bells in recent weeks over what they say are unusual Russian troop movements closer to Ukraine, suggesting Moscow may be on the verge of launching an attack on its neighbor, accusations that Russia has dismissed as alarmist.

When asked if Blinken was going to meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Stockholm, Donfried replied that she had no such announcements to make, but added: “Stay tuned”.

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Ukraine Presidential Administration Chief Andriy Yermak on Friday raised concerns over Russian military activities near the Ukrainian border.

The two discussed Russia’s “harsh rhetoric” towards Ukraine and agreed that all sides should continue diplomatic efforts to ease tensions, National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne said. in a press release. “Mr. Sullivan underlined the United States’ unwavering commitment to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine,” said Horne.

The Ukrainian military intelligence chief told the Military Times newspaper over the weekend that Russia had more than 92,000 troops massed around Ukraine’s borders and was preparing for an attack by late January or early February.

Moscow dismissed these suggestions as inflammatory and said it was not threatening anyone and defended its right to deploy its troops as it wished.

Donfried was asked what the United States saw specifically different in the formation of Russian troops this time around, but she did not clarify other than to say that it was “important and unusual”.

Russia’s intentions remain unclear and East-West tensions run high with Ukraine, Russia and NATO all conducting military exercises and Moscow accusing Washington of repeated nuclear attack on Russia earlier this month .

When asked if the recent escalation had prompted Washington to consider deploying permanent troops on NATO’s eastern flank more seriously, Donfried did not elaborate on this specific point, but said foreign ministers NATO would discuss the broader strategy for the alliance’s posture in the 21st century next week.

At the OSCE meeting in Stockholm, Donfried said, Blinken will also discuss Russia’s occupation of Ukrainian and Georgian territories, the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and the crisis in Belarus.

Register now for FREE and unlimited access to reuters.com

Register now

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Simon Lewis in Washington; Additional reporting by Nandita Bose Nantucket, Mass., And Tim Ahmann in Washington Editing by Alistair Bell and Matthew Lewis

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/us-state-dept-says-all-options-table-over-russian-troop-build-up-near-ukraine-2021-11-26/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos