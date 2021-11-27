“All options on the table” regarding the reinforcement of Russian troops near Ukraine





WASHINGTON

The NATO alliance will consult next week on its next decision in response to the “large and unusual” build-up of Russian troops near the Ukrainian border, the top US State Department diplomat said on Friday. of European affairs.

“As you can understand, all the options are on the table, and there is a toolbox that includes a whole range of options,” Karen Donfried, Deputy Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs, told reporters, during a telephone briefing.

US President Joe Biden expressed concern about the situation in Ukraine, reiterated Washington’s support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity and added that he would “in all probability” meet with his Ukrainian counterparts and Russian Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Vladimir Poutine.

The comments came ahead of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s trip to Latvia and Sweden next week to attend NATO and Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe meetings. Donfried said the build-up of “large and unusual” troops in Moscow would be high on the NATO summit’s agenda.

“It is now for the alliance to decide what are the next steps NATO wants to take,” Donfried said. “Next week we will talk about our assessment of what is happening on Russia’s border with Ukraine, and we will start this conversation about what options are on the table and what NATO as an alliance would like to do together. “

US, NATO and Ukrainian officials have sounded the alarm in recent weeks over Russian troop movements, suggesting that Moscow may be on the verge of attacking its neighbor. Russia has dismissed the accusations as alarmist.

When asked if Blinken was going to meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Stockholm, Donfried replied that she had no such announcements to make, but added: “Stay tuned”.

FILE – White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan speaks during the daily White House briefing in Washington, October 26, 2021.

“Hard rhetoric”

In a phone call Friday, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan and Ukrainian presidential administration chief Andriy Yermak discussed their concerns about Russian military activities near the Ukrainian border.

The two discussed Russia’s “harsh rhetoric” towards Ukraine and agreed that all sides should continue diplomatic efforts to ease tensions, National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne said. in a press release. “Mr. Sullivan underscored the United States’ unwavering commitment to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.”

The Ukrainian military intelligence chief told the Military Times newspaper over the weekend that Russia had more than 92,000 troops massed around Ukraine’s borders and was preparing for an attack by late January or early February.

Moscow, saying it was not threatening anyone, dismissed these suggestions as arson and defended its right to deploy its troops as it wished.

Donfried was asked what the United States specifically considered different in building up Russian troops this time around, but she did not elaborate, other than saying it was “large and unusual.”

Russia’s intentions remain unclear and East-West tensions run high with Ukraine, Russia and NATO all conducting military exercises and Moscow accusing Washington of repeated nuclear attack on Russia earlier this month .

When asked if the recent escalation had prompted Washington to consider deploying permanent troops to NATO’s eastern flank more seriously, Donfried did not elaborate. But she said NATO foreign ministers would discuss the broader strategy for the alliance’s posture in the 21st century next week.

At the OSCE meeting in Stockholm, Donfried said, Blinken will also address the issues of Russia’s occupation of Ukrainian and Georgian territories, the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and the crisis in Belarus.

