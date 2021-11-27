UK expects arrival of new Covid strain





The UK is gearing up for the arrival of a new, potentially more dangerous and contagious strain of Covid, as the first cases are recorded in Europe.

In Whitehall, the Covid-19 task force is bustling to investigate what restrictions could be enforced if the strain replaces the Delta and remains in the UK, and government scientific advisers have warned that new action is now needed.

Health Minister Sajid Javid said the strain, which the World Health Organization (WHO) has dubbed omicron, raises international concern and poses significant public health risks, but that restrictions do not need to be implemented immediately. said. Add specific countries to your travel redlist.

Europe and the US followed the UK’s lead in banning travel from the South African country as the first cases were found in Belgium. Meanwhile, fears of mutant impact have taken the stock market into a shockwave, taking away $72 billion from Ftse 100.

Professor John Edmunds, an epidemiologist and member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), said very worrying data from South Africa, where mutations are spreading rapidly, suggests that omicrons can overcome the body’s immune defenses. .

Anticipating the arrival of the strain, he said the government should consider extending border restrictions with affected countries, prepare for mass testing and localized restrictions, and accelerate the rollout of boosters and vaccines across the UK. He also discussed the possibility of giving children a second vaccination.

He told the BBC that all of this should be put on the table. I was going to get this variant here in England at some point. What should I do if a case occurs here?

Scientists aren’t sure how contagious the new variants are and to what extent they can avoid immune responses triggered by vaccination and natural infection. Laboratory work is underway in the UK and beyond to address these unknowns. So far, there is no evidence that omicron mutations cause more serious disease.

According to one insider, the government’s Covid-19 task force, which is coordinating Whitehall’s response to the pandemic, has set the stage for a war and is working with other groups to make the worst-case scenario as it gathers data, including travelers from known countries. Recommended. Variant case.

The strain has so far been identified in individuals who have recently returned from Egypt from Botswana, South Africa, Hong Kong, Israel, and Belgium. Along with the UK, the European Union (EU) and the US have restricted travel from South Africa to up to eight countries.

Professor Sharon Peacock, head of the UK’s Genome Surveillance Network, warned that the speed at which omicrons are detected and the resulting travel restrictions have bought time in the UK, but the strain is likely to spread to the UK at some point. .

It is not known whether the variant is more effective at spreading than the globally dominant delta. If this turns out to be true, the omicron will arrive in the UK soon, said Professor Mark Woolhouse, a member of the government’s scientific advisory group on epidemic modeling.

A Whitehall insider told The Independent that there is a possibility of some staff redeployment to bolster the Covid-19 task force, which has been shrunk in recent months.

A source said employees were instructed to informally set up a foothold in the war and should prepare a new Plan C option to present to senior government decision-makers.

Officials are revisiting previous modeling examining how 19 sections of the UK economy could recover once restrictions are lifted. The plan builds on how businesses and consumers reacted to the January 6 closure.

But officials are trying to figure out how much the UK’s population will be able to adapt if new restrictions are needed to protect public health. This reflects the concern of England’s chief medical officer, who said his biggest concern is whether the public will accept new measures in the face of the new strain.

In a panel discussion hosted by the Local Government Association, Professor Chris Whitty said: ?

Officials working with the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) have also been tasked with tracking the movements of domestic and foreign travelers to a level not seen since the advent of the Delta variant. This included creating a timeline of large-scale events in the UK to identify where there could be a major opportunity to transmit a new variant if it turns out to be in circulation.

This could include last weekend’s rugby match between England and South Africa at London’s Twickenham Stadium. Health officials also warned that between 500 and 700 people were entering the UK each day from South Africa on Thursday evening, before the new travel ban came into force.

UKHSA’s chief medical adviser, Dr Susan Hopkins, admitted that although no cases have yet been found in the UK, it is possible that the strain may have entered the radar.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/health/covid-variant-uk-south-africa-omicron-cases-b1965055.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos