US to restrict travel on novel omicron coronavirus variant, which is likely already here





The United States will restrict travel from eight countries over concerns over a new coronavirus mutant now called the omicron variant which a doctor in Boston says is likely already in the country.

The Biden administration announced that there will be travel restrictions from Monday for non-U.S. Citizens of South Africa, where the variant has thrived, as well as Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho. , Eswatini, Mozambique and Malawi.

Biden, briefed by the nation’s leading infectious disease specialist, Dr Anthony Fauci, said in a statement on Friday: “The news about this new variant should explain more clearly than ever why this pandemic will not end until we end. will not have global vaccinations. “

Governor Charlie Baker, reacting to the news in a tweet, said: “It’s the right decision until the medical community can learn more about this new variant. Getting a vaccine and a booster is still the best way to protect yourself and your family. “

More than a dozen other countries have also announced travel restrictions on the new omicron variant, which the World Health Organization called a “variant of concern” on Friday.

“This variant has a large number of mutations and some of these mutations have disturbing characteristics,” said Dr Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO technical officer for coronaviruses.

The designation of “variant of concern” is more severe than a classification of “variant of interest”, and means that countries should now share genomic sequences of the virus and report clusters to WHO while carrying out field surveys.

Omicron was first detected in South Africa, where the number of new cases hovered around 200 per day and quickly climbed to over 2,000 per day as the variant spread.

Less than 6% of people in Africa have been fully immune to COVID-19, and millions of health workers and vulnerable populations have yet to receive a single dose.

The variant appears to have a high number of mutations. Mutations in the coronavirus spike protein could mean the strain is more contagious, more serious, or could elude immunity. However, these factors remain unknown until scientists can further study the mutant.

Dr Shira Doron, an infectious disease specialist at Tufts Medical Center, said omicron was “probably already here.”

But she said there was no reason to panic. Doron urged all eligible people to get the coronavirus vaccine and get vaccinated.

“Even if the new variant escapes immunity from the vaccine, it is highly unlikely that it will do so completely, so getting the vaccine is essential at this time,” Doron said. “If needed, mRNA vaccine manufacturers will be able to manufacture a new version of the vaccine in a matter of weeks. “

Moderna announced on Friday that the company is testing three existing booster candidates against omicron as well as a new candidate specifically for the new variant.

There are no reported cases of omicron in the United States yet, according to a tracker from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but identifying and sequencing cases takes time. Delta variant is still the dominant coronavirus strain in the United States

Omicron shocked the world on Friday and brought down the stock market and the price of oil as countries continue to take action to prevent its spread.

Herald wire services contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bostonherald.com/2021/11/26/us-to-restrict-travel-over-new-coronavirus-variant-omicron-which-is-likely-already-here/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos