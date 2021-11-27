RuPaul’s Drag Race UK viewers react to the wild season 3 finale





In an exclusive interview with GAY TIMES at SKITTLES GAY TIMES Honors, hosted by Gorillas a week before the finals, he explained that all three finalists would be delighted to be crowned.

Krystal said they were traveling and having fun together on the pink carpet of an event with GAY TIMES and that whatever happens is on schedule.

Ella added: [Were] I am very happy to know what the results are. We all love each other so much and keep in touch literally every day after the show.

Kitty explained that the queens love each other and we support each other no matter what.

All episodes of Drag Race UK season 3 are now available on BBC iPlayer.

Here’s how fans reacted to the finale:

So happy Krystal Versace beat Team Krystal pic.twitter.com/LlrnQothXN

— KellR (@jellybabes) November 25, 2021

Crystal Versace with prize money pic.twitter.com/XK69OqyIJs

— nick (@wweassets) November 25, 2021

Nothing but respect for the MY #ragraceUK winner. pic.twitter.com/24PDpJirT2

— Richard Butler (@rmdbutler) November 26, 2021

#DragraceUK’s fan favorite curse pic.twitter.com/MzzpS2Cj6m

— brv. (@YourBruv) Nov 25, 2021

A quick note to everyone watching pic.twitter.com/gg5HJ5xqwJ.

— Meh (@Spilling_The_T) November 25, 2021

All right. But have you ever seen Ella Vaday and Jane Beale in the same room? pic.twitter.com/gte5RGqFLF

— loveofhuns x (@loveofhuns) November 25, 2021

It’s the first time two contestants have fallen below safety in a season to finish third in a season, and it’s really absurd that they both didn’t win. Last lip sync? #DragRaceUK

— C. (@csher1991) November 25, 2021

Krystal, what advice would you give yourself when you were young? pic.twitter.com/SSufXOB5Rr

— Jack Yeo (@jackryo) November 25, 2021

I don’t want to see this queen make it to the top 4 of the Drag Race UK All-Stars. #DragraceUK pic.twitter.com/M95SVBJ7UZ

— Michael X (@GeordieJersey1) November 25, 2021

Krystal Versace #DragRaceUK #rystal at Drag Race Uk LipSync pic.twitter.com/t17zvQXMZ7

— Drag Tweet (@TweetsDrag) November 18, 2021

Crystal Versace deserves the crown. Because she’s really great. #DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/pWheHdO5SV

— Black Lives Still Matter (@wiz_thcreator) November 25, 2021

History repeats itself once again #DragraceUK pic.twitter.com/9DouHxHZ8K

— soph (@Soph1efazz) November 25, 2021

Wow! Congratulations #KrystalVersace you are the winner baby! #DragraceUK Krystal pic.twitter.com/mTII6AaOzl

— Lilibeth Bautista (@betchiebautista) November 25, 2021

Yall Ella Vaday lost the moment she came out in that dress. pic.twitter.com/TVapgc2fNv

— Your mas nan x (@kikiwannakyky) November 25, 2021

Kitty: My inspiration is me #DragRaceUK

I remember something pic.twitter.com/Iv1zxb1GpS

— burgey (@burgey_96) November 25, 2021

I’m honestly happy with the winner of #DragRaceUK.

Kitty, who made me laugh every time she spoke, was my winner.

Ella was my winner because she won the most challenges.

Krystal was my winner because her fashion was the best in the country mile.

Everyone deserves a title.

— GPBinNL (@GPBinNL) November 25, 2021

#DragRaceUK

Ru: What are your emotional childhood traumas?

Kitty: Oh, I really have nothing. Just a loving, well-adjusted person from a loving family.

Lou: pic.twitter.com/L0uL9WrO3y

— Russell (@Medic_Russell) November 25, 2021

It looks like Choriza is looking in the mirror while Charity is sneaking behind her. pic.twitter.com/yXRwcvcA2C

— RuPauls Drag Race UK Fan (@rpdrukfans) November 25, 2021

KRYSTAL VERSACE DESERVED THE CROWN after serving #DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/ApXPfM94IU

— Black Lives Still Matter (@wiz_thcreator) November 25, 2021

I love the finalists but @kittyscottclaus makes me smile and make me laugh easily. Her energy is very positive and her attitude is very attractive. It must be kitty. #TeamKitty #DragRaceUK

— Dylan (@dylanhm) November 25, 2021

Thanks tweet for #DragRaceUK final @Lavaday pic.twitter.com/AcP1h9KWIl in Ella Vaday

— Mercury K Theo (@MercuryTheo) November 25, 2021

kitty and ella never fell to the floor and showed their versatility and talent on every challenge and on every runway. We all know it should have been rewarded tonight, but they will have the most amazing career with every fan supporting them #dragraceuk pic.twitter.com/9uMNY4S1XX

— Holly #teamkitty (@theatrehoIIy) November 25, 2021

My Favorite All-Star Winner #ellavaday #teamelavaday pic.twitter.com/1gUvxkqaDd

— Page (@blhtrixya) November 25, 2021

like. But this year has one of the best paints in the history of this show. I’ve never seen them zoom in on a queen, and there are no flaws. Congratulations #KrystalVersace you will inspire many young queens pic.twitter.com/hQtei0Vvoi

— Ian Gooderham (@_iangooderham) November 25, 2021

RuPaul found Kitty’s family happy, healthy and very supportive. pic.twitter.com/BhUsvJh7f5

— Lewis (@LDN_Lewis) November 25, 2021

