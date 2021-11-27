New COVID variant of concern results in travel bans to United States





November 26, 2021 – The World Health Organization on Friday classified a new variant of COVID-19 originating in South Africa as a variant of concern, which means it could be more contagious, cause more serious illness and reduce the effectiveness of vaccines and treatments.

The WHO convened a group of independent experts on Friday to assess the new variant based on the rapid increase in COVID-19 infections in South Africa this week. Known scientifically as B.1.1.529, the variant has been named Omicron.

Omicron has disturbing properties. This variant has a large number of mutations, and some of those mutations have disturbing characteristics, Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO technical officer on the coronavirus pandemic, said in a video statement.

Preliminary evidence suggests an increased risk of re-infection with this variant, compared to other [variants of concern], the WHO said in a statement. The number of cases of this variant appears to be increasing in almost all provinces of South Africa.

In response, the White House announced new travel restrictions on flights from South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia and Zimbabwe. Foreign nationals of these countries will be prohibited from entering the United States.

The new restrictions will take effect on November 29, President Joe Biden said in a statement. As we move forward, we will continue to be guided by what science and my medical team advise.

The United States has yet to detect any cases of the new variant, Anthony Fauci, MD, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases told CNN.

Right now, we were bringing the material together with our South African colleagues to come up with a situation where you could actually test it directly, Fauci said. So right now you’re talking about a red flag indicating that this might be a problem, but we don’t know.

Scientists in South Africa began tracking the variant this week after an increase in COVID-19 cases and reported the variant to the WHO on Wednesday. The first known confirmed infection was from a sample taken on November 9, the WHO said.

Several labs have found that a widely used test could be a reliable way to detect the new variant. The WHO virus evolution advisory group has started a number of studies to assess Omicron and will announce new findings if needed, Van Kerkhove said on Friday.

Based on the evidence to date, WHO has advised countries to improve their surveillance and genomic sequencing efforts to better understand the variant. WHO has also requested countries to submit genomic sequences to public databases, such as GISAID. As of Friday, 66 sequences of the B.1.1.529 variant had been reported to GISAID, including 58 in South Africa, six in Botswana and two in Hong Kong.

WHO has also requested countries to conduct field surveys and laboratory analyzes on the severity of the variant, as well as immune responses, antibody neutralization, and the effectiveness of public health and social measures.

Individuals are reminded to take measures to reduce their risk of COVID-19, including proven public health and social measures such as wearing properly fitted masks, hand hygiene, physical distancing, improving ventilation of interior spaces, avoiding crowded spaces and vaccination, the Who Said.

Biden called on other countries to increase vaccine donations to poorer countries.

News about this new variant should explain more clearly than ever why this pandemic will not end until we have global vaccinations, Biden said. The United States has already donated more vaccines to other countries than all the other countries combined. It is time for other countries to match the speed and generosity of the Americas.

Israel imposed a travel ban covering most of Africa after discovering its first case in someone who had recently traveled from Malawi. A growing list of countries whose flights have been interrupted or restricted, including Austria, Bahrain, Belgium, Croatia, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Malta, the Netherlands, Hong Kong , the Philippines and Singapore, The New York Times reported.

We are currently on the brink of an emergency, Naftali Bennett, Israeli Prime Minister, said in a statement.

I ask everyone to be prepared and fully participate in the work around the clock, he said.

