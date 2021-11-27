UK warns of ‘restrictive readiness’ for new coronavirus strain





The UK should prepare for possible changes in restrictions due to a new strain of coronavirus, experts warn.

Officials have raised the alarm for the B.1.1.529 strain, which has the potential to evade immunity accumulated by vaccination or previous infection.

Health Minister Sajid Javid said the new strain identified in South Africa could be more contagious than the Delta strain and that the vaccine we have in stock could be less effective.

As a result, he announced travel bans to six African countries: South Africa, Namibia, Lesotho, Botswana, Eswatini and Zimbabwe.

Professor Adam Finn of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI) said we need to know more about the new strain to assess the threat, but we cannot rule out new restrictions.

In an interview with ITV Good Morning Britain, he said the surge in cases in South Africa could be related to strain-enhanced contagiousness.

I’ve been told the British are waiting for new restrictions (Getty)

Professor Finn said: We now have to wait and see what kind of threat this new variant can pose.

If you’re lucky, it’s not a serious situation, but it can be very serious.

He added that he could not predict whether this would affect Christmas. On the one hand, I don’t want to cause unnecessary anxiety in people, but on the other hand I think we should all be prepared for the possibility that it will affect Christmas. Restrictions.

Professor Finn adds that sequencing is being done across the UK to see if there are already imported cases.

He said: A lot is going on right now to understand this, find it, track it, and get rid of it if it’s already here.

No cases have been found in the UK, but officials have expressed concern about the sharp rise in cases in South Africa.

Anyone arriving from the country within the last 10 days will be invited to come forward and be tested by the UK Health Security Agency.

6 countries on the red list starting at noon today (Photo: Metro.co.uk)

When asked what the situation might mean for the UK over the next few weeks, Javid said: “As people know, we have a plan for the spread of this infection in the UK, and we have a contingency plan called Plan B.

But today’s announcement is about a new South African strain found in South Africa and Botswana, and about being careful, taking action and trying to protect our borders as far as we can.

Downing Street said current data does not suggest a need to move to Plan B.

Required face masks and telecommuting recommendations go back to Plan B.

The B.1.1.529 variant has been classified as a variant under investigation in the UK, which a senior UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) expert described as the worst variant it had ever seen.

Only 59 confirmed cases have been confirmed, three from Botswana, two from Hong Kong and the rest from South Africa of those who traveled from South Africa.

This variant has more than 30 mutations, approximately twice as many as the Delta variant, potentially allowing more spread and evasion of protection from previous infection or vaccination.

UKHSA experts have been advising ministers on this matter.

Many scientists have expressed serious concerns about variants due to the significant number of mutations in the spike protein.

