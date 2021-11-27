US Officials Say Merck Covid Pill Works, Pregnancy Questions Remain | health care in the United States





U.S. federal health regulators say an Covid-19 pill from Merck is effective, but will seek advice from outside experts on the risks of birth defects and other problems during pregnancy.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) released its analysis of the pill ahead of a public meeting next week where academic and other experts will speak. The agency is under no obligation to follow the advice of the group.

FDA scientists said their review identified potential risks, including possible toxicity and birth defects. Given these risks, the FDA will ask counselors whether the drug should never be given during pregnancy or could be made available in certain cases.

In that scenario, the FDA said, the drug would carry warnings about the risks during pregnancy, but doctors would still have the option of prescribing it if the benefits outweigh the risks.

The FDA said Merck agreed the drug would not be used in children. Additionally, the FDA has reported concerns that Merck’s drug may cause small changes in the coronavirus signature spike protein, which it uses to enter human cells. Theoretically, the FDA warned, these changes could lead to dangerous new variants.

Regulators also noted that Merck has collected significantly less safety data than what has been collected for other Covid-19 therapies.

The FDA will ask its independent advisers to discuss all of these issues and then vote on whether the drug’s overall benefits outweigh its risks.

All FDA-approved Covid-19 drugs require injection or intravenous injection and can only be administered by healthcare professionals. If approved, the drug Mercks would be the first American patient to be able to take at home. It is licensed for emergency use in the UK.

The FDA meeting will be the first time that U.S. regulators have publicly reviewed a new drug for Covid-19, reflecting intense interest in a pill that could be used by millions of people.

The drug, molnupiravir, has been shown to significantly reduce hospitalizations and deaths in people with mild to moderate coronavirus infections.

The drug Mercks uses a new approach, inserting tiny mutations into the genetic code of the coronavirus to the point that it cannot reproduce. This has raised concerns that in rare cases the drug could cause birth defects or tumors.

Pregnant women were excluded from the Mercks study. The women and men in the study were instructed to use contraception or to abstain from sex.

Merck says the results of two studies in rodents show that molnupiravir does not cause mutations or DNA damage in these animal models. The company said rodents have been given higher doses for longer periods of time than humans who will take the drug.

FDA examiners also confirmed previously reported interim results from Merck that the pill halved hospitalizations and deaths in patients with early symptoms of Covid-19 who faced increased risk due to health issues. . However, on Friday, Merck announced updated results from the same study which showed less benefit from the drug.

Among more than 1,400 adults in a company study, molnupiravir reduced the combined risk of hospitalization and death by 30%, less than the 50% initially reported from incomplete results.

Almost 7% of patients who received the drug Mercks within five days of showing symptoms of Covid-19 ended up in hospital. One is dead. This compared to 10% of hospital patients who took a placebo and nine died.

