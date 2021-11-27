UK, Irish players withdraw from Joburg Open due to UK ban on flights departing from South Africa due to COVID-19 strain | Golf News and Tour Information





It has become the worst nightmare for golfers, professional athletes and the general public during the COVID-19 pandemic. Traveling far away and unable to go home. This is getting closer to reality for the pros playing at the Joburg Open in South Africa on Friday.

The Associated Press in Johannesburg reports that more than a dozen players from England and Ireland have withdrawn from the season opening tournament of the DP World Tour (formerly European Tour) after the British government announced a ban on flights from South Africa. The spread of a new strain of COVID-19 called Omicron.

The Associated Press reported that the UK announced that it was suspending flights from South Africa and five other South African countries and that travelers from these countries would be self-isolating for 10 days starting Friday at 12:00 GMT. From Sunday morning, travelers are required to enter hotel quarantine. Hours later on Friday, the United States announced Monday that it would restrict travel to non-U.S. citizens from South Africa and seven other countries.

UK Health Minister Sajid Javid said there are concerns that the new strain may be “more contagious” than the Delta strain and that “the vaccine we have now may be less effective”.

The European Union (EU) also said Friday that it plans to suspend air travel from South Africa because of the strain as cases are soaring in 27 countries.

“It’s kind of like a minefield now,” Irish golfer Paul Dunn told RTE Radio. He planned to evacuate after finishing the delayed first round on Friday and catch a flight to Dubai.

“I had to finish three holes in the first round, and when I came in, I turned on my phone and got messages from everyone asking if I wanted to go to the airport or stay and play. That’s where it started. Look.” Dunn told the radio show.

“Some people have no idea what’s going on,” Dunne said. But some find it difficult. I heard you can’t catch the plane until Sunday evening.”

South Africa’s Thirston Lawrence took the clubhouse lead by hitting 65 in a row before the second round was interrupted. England’s Ashley Chesters (66-69) is said to have decided to start the game after being 5 strokes behind.

This week, they will also qualify for the 2022 Open Championship in St Andrews, with the top three finalists not yet eligible for this exemption.

