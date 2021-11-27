US, Canada, EU and Japan restrict travel to South Africa on Omicron variant





European Commission calls for travel ban from southern Africa due to new variant of COVID-19

On November 26, the European Commission (EC) proposed that member states suspend travel from southern Africa over concerns over a new variant of Covid-19. (Credit: Ursula von der Leyen via Storyful)

BRUSSELS – The United States has joined Canada, the European Union and several other countries in imposing travel restrictions on visitors to southern Africa in a wave of international reactions to the new highly mutated coronavirus variant discovered by South African scientists.

A World Health Organization panel named the variant “omicron” and classified it as a highly transmissible virus of concern, the same category that includes the delta variant, the most prevalent in the world. The panel said the first evidence suggests an increased risk of reinfection.

The White House said the United States will restrict travel from South Africa and seven other countries in the region from Monday. He did not give details except to say the restrictions will not apply to returning U.S. citizens or permanent residents, who will continue to be required to test negative prior to travel. Meanwhile, Canada has banned the entry of foreign nationals who have traveled through southern Africa.

The European Union previously issued an order suspending travel from South Africa and neighboring countries after scientists and world leaders sounded the alarm over the new variant.

“All air travel to these countries should be suspended,” said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. “And they should be put on hold until we have a clear understanding of the danger posed by this new variant. And travelers returning from those areas must adhere to quarantine rules.”

South African Minister of Health challenges travel bans on new variant of COVID-19

South Africa’s Minister of Health, Dr Joe Phaahla, challenged countries that enacted travel bans in South Africa after identifying a new variant of COVID-19.

Italy’s health ministry has announced measures barring entry to anyone who has stayed in seven southern African countries – South Africa, Lesotho, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Namibia and Eswatini – in the past 14 days. The Netherlands and the Czech Republic have planned similar measures.

The Japanese government has announced that Japanese nationals from Eswatini, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Botswana, South Africa and Lesotho will have to quarantine themselves in dedicated government accommodation for 10 days and take tests COVID-19 on the third, sixth and tenth days. Japan has not yet opened up to foreign nationals visiting for tourism purposes.

Germany has said its flight ban could be enacted as early as Friday evening. Return flights from South Africa will only be able to carry German citizens home, and travelers will need to be quarantined for 14 days, whether or not they are vaccinated.

South Africa is a member of the British Commonwealth and has close ties with the United Kingdom. But South Africa’s Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla said the UK had not allowed enough time to discuss the new variants before banning flights from South Africa and his neighbors.

“The UK just went ahead and imposed the restriction without even committing us. So it was basically unilateral action without, before there could be any engagement,” said Phaahla.

The 27 countries acted within hours on the advice of the EU executive, who said all had to be very careful in dealing with the variant until it became clear how much it would be. threat, the EU presidency said in a statement.

The EU presidency, currently held by Slovenia, also called on all member states “to test and quarantine all incoming passengers”.

After an overnight 10-hour journey, passengers on KLM flight 598 from Capetown, South Africa to Amsterdam were held up on the edge of the runway on Friday morning at Schiphol Airport for four hours while waiting for special tests. Passengers on a flight from Johannesburg were also isolated and tested.

US Restrictes Travel From 8 Countries Amid New Concerns Over COVID-19 Variant

White House restricts travel from South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique and Malawi – from Monday – due to new variant of covid . The UK and other European countries have taken the same step today.

“It’s ridiculous. If we hadn’t caught the dreaded spunk before, we are catching it now,” said passenger Francesca de ‘Medici, a Rome-based art consultant who was on the flight.

World Health Organization advisers held a special session on Friday to expand information on the disturbing new variant of the coronavirus that has been detected in South Africa, although a high-level expert says its impact on COVID-19 vaccines might not be known for weeks.

There was no immediate indication whether the variant causes more severe disease. As with other variants, some infected people show no symptoms, South African experts have said. The WHO panel used the Greek alphabet to name the omicron variant, as it did with earlier major variants of the virus.

Even though some of the genetic changes seem worrying, it was not clear whether the new variant would pose a significant threat to public health. Some earlier variants, like the beta variant, were initially of concern to scientists but did not spread very far.

It has not yet been detected in the United States, said Dr.Anthony Fauci, the United States government’s top expert on infectious diseases. Overseas, the variant “appears to be spreading at a reasonably fast rate,” he told CNN. And while it may be more transmissible and vaccine resistant than other variants, “we don’t know for sure yet.”

President Joe Biden signed a proclamation on Friday suspending the entry into the United States of immigrants and non-immigrants who may be at risk of transmitting COVID-19.

This includes those who were physically present in the Republic of Botswana, the Kingdom of Eswatini, the Kingdom of Lesotho, the Republic of Malawi, the Republic of Mozambique, the Republic of Namibia, the Republic of South Africa and the Republic of Zimbabwe during the 14-day period prior to entering or attempting to enter the United States

“While new information is still emerging, the profile of B.1.1.529 includes multiple mutations in the SARS-CoV-2 genome, some of which are of concern,” Biden wrote. “In addition to these travel restrictions, the CDC will implement other mitigation measures for travelers departing from the countries listed above and going to the United States, as required.”

Biden said his administration had reviewed its policies on international travel and concluded that additional measures were needed to protect public health.

Some experts have said that the emergence of the variant illustrates how hoarding of vaccine-rich countries threatens to prolong the pandemic.

Less than 6% of people in Africa have been fully immune to COVID-19, and millions of health workers and vulnerable populations have yet to receive a single dose. These conditions can accelerate the spread of the virus, providing more possibilities for it to evolve into a dangerous variant.

“This is one of the consequences of inequity in vaccine deployment and the reason why the hoarding of surplus vaccines by rich countries will inevitably affect us all at some point,” said Michael Head, researcher. Principal in Global Health at the UK University of Southampton. . He urged the leaders of the Group of 20 “to go beyond vague promises and keep their commitments to share the doses”.

