French fishermen hamper British trade routes with fishing license issues





CALAIS, FRANCE, NOVEMBER 26 (Reuters) – Debate over a fishing license in British waters escalates on Friday as French fishermen temporarily cut off the Channel Tunnel rail link with the Port of Calais to disrupt trade between the UK and the continent. made it

Fishing rights have plagued Brexit negotiations for years, not because of their economic importance, but because of their political importance to both President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The UK and the European Union have agreed to establish a permit system to allow fishing vessels to access each other’s waters, but France said full quantities were not given, and Britain said only vessels without precise documentation were not licensed.

Several trawlers maneuvered inside the route as two ferries operated by DFDS and P&O approached Calais, the European market entry point for British goods early last Friday.

At the Channel Tunnel terminal in nearby Coquelles, trucks and cars quickly retreated onto the highway after fishermen erected a barricade with burning wooden pallets and lit smoke barrels.

Fishermen managing the obstacles said they would like to see progress by December 10th.

“If we can’t go anywhere… trust me. The Brits won’t have a magical Christmas. They’ll ruin the party,” said Jean Michel Fournier, a fisherman near Boulogne.

Britain says it respects the post-Brexit deal, but France says Britain is not keeping its promises.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman said the UK’s position on the issuance of fishing licenses remains unchanged and that London is watching the protests.

French fishermen block a ‘Normandy Merchant’ boat at the entrance to the port of Saint-Malo, as French fishermen begin a day of protests over post-Brexit fishing license issues in Saint-Malo, France, on November 26. 2021. REUTERS/Stephan Mahe

“We expect the French authorities to ensure the free flow of transport and trade so that trade is not disrupted,” he added.

France said last week it was waiting for 150 licenses from the UK and the Channel Islands. The conflict has focused on access to territorial waters 6 to 12 miles from shore.

Britain denies discrimination against French fishermen and says 98% of EU fishing licenses have been granted post-Brexit fishing licenses.

This figure includes around 1,700 licenses issued to EU ships to operate in more remote waters located in the UK’s exclusive economic zone, which extends from 12 to 200 nautical miles from shore.

Brexit aftermath

Dover – Calais is the shortest route between England and the European Union and has been one of Britain’s main arteries for European trade since the Middle Ages. Before Brexit and the pandemic, 1.8 million trucks per year passed through Calais.

Earlier that day, fishermen blocked a small British cargo ship outside the port of Saint-Malo. Normandy Trader runs short routes between Jersey and France. France said it was also unable to issue licenses for its fisherman under the post-Brexit deal in Jersey, a dependent state of the British royal family.

“Negotiations are ongoing and we want them to know that we are not the forgotten consequences of Brexit. Fisherman Nicolas Descharles normally fishes in British waters every day until the fall, but has not been licensed.

In October, France briefly captured a British scallop dredger off the northern coast, suspected of operating without a legal permit, and the two countries sent patrol boats off the lowlands this year. read more

Further reports by Stephane Mahe of Saint-Malo and Kylie MacLellan of London; Written by Richard Lough, edited by John Stonestreet, Elaine Hardcastle

Our Standard: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principle.

