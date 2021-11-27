Experts have warned that a new coronavirus will hit Britain amid fears that the British won’t follow restrictions.





The government has added six countries to the red list in response to the Omicron variant. Flights from South Africa, Namibia, Lesotho, Botswana, Eswatini and Zimbabwe are now suspended.

A government scientist has warned that a new strain of coronavirus will hit the UK “someday” amid growing fears that the British will not follow Covid restrictions if introduced to slow the spread of the virus.

Professor John Edmunds of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergency (SAGE) said governments need to think about extending travel restrictions and introducing “regional restrictions” in response to the transformation.

Meanwhile, Professor Chris Whitty is concerned that the British will not accept the new lockdown measures even after surviving nearly two years of the pandemic.

The World Health Organization (WHO) this afternoon classified Omicron, a variant of concern about the novel coronavirus infection (COVID-19), as the most severe category.

The government is still resisting a move to Plan B measures amid growing concerns over the coronavirus, but Health Minister Sajid Javid warned Boo “if we have to go further, we will do it.”

Professor Edmunds of SAGE told BBC Radio 4’s PM program: The fact that there are currently cases elsewhere in Israel and Belgium is very worrisome.

“I was going to get this variant in the UK at some point. What should I do if there is a case here?

Professor Whitty said the British showed a “special” ability to “just accept” strict restrictions “to protect each other”.

However, he added in an interview with a panel of the Local Government Association: My biggest worry right now is that if people need to do something more muscular at some point, whether it’s their current new variant or a later stage, they can still do it. take someone with us?

Health Minister Sajid Javid has urged people to boost immunity levels by giving them a jab this weekend.

It was first reported to the WHO in South Africa last Wednesday and then confirmed in Botswana, Belgium, Hong Kong and Israel.

Belgium was the first European Union country to announce a case of a variant formerly known as B.1.1.529.

Dr David Navarro, the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Covid-19 special envoy, said it could take several weeks to determine whether a vaccine can protect us from omicron strains.

He blamed the government for introducing travel restrictions too soon after the world was informed of this variant.

“Most evidence we have over the years shows that it’s really difficult to get viruses and bacteria out of other countries through border restrictions,” he told Sky News.

And Sir John Bell, a professor of medicine at the University of Oxford, told Times Radio’s Drive program that this strain is a result of the slow pace in the world’s delivery of vaccines to Africa.

In an interview with Cathy Newman, he said: “Especially in Africa, it has been quite slow to get more people vaccinated. We’ve always been busy… With 6 and 12 and 15 year olds we were creating problems in developing countries.

“Guess what happened, back to bite us.”

Boris Johnson spoke with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa after banning flights from South Africa to the UK.

A Downinga spokesperson said: “They discussed how to work together to address the global challenges posed by the new Covid-19 strain and to resume international travel.”

Leaders reaffirmed the close alliance between our two countries, as exemplified in the Just Energy Transition partnership agreed at Cop26, and agreed to maintain close contact while we address the continuing threat of the global pandemic.

