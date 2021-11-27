Lauren Boebert apologizes for suicide bomber and anti-Muslim comments on Ilhan Omar





Republican U.S. Representative Lauren Boebert apologized on Twitter Friday morning after a video of her suggesting that Ilhan Omar, another congressman and Muslim, could be a suicide bomber circulated on the website. Thanksgiving social network.

Boebert, who was elected to represent the 3rd Congressional District of Western Colorado in 2020, apologized to “anyone in the Muslim community that I have offended…” She added that she had contacted the Omar’s office hoping to speak to him directly.

“There are a lot of political differences to focus on without this unnecessary distraction,” Boebert tweeted.

I apologize to all members of the Muslim community that I have offended with my comment on Representative Omar. I contacted his office to speak to him directly. There are a lot of political differences to focus on without this unnecessary distraction.

– Representative Lauren Boebert (@RepBoebert) November 26, 2021

Boebert has a habit of using anti-Islamic language as an attack on Democrats in Congress. She has repeatedly referred to Omar and his fellow Muslim representative of the United States, Rashida Tlaib, as members of the “jihad squad”, including in comments made in the House.

The clip that circulated on Thursday took that rhetoric to a new level.

Tweeted by the @PatriotTakes account, the clip shows Boebert speaking to a group on a small stage in front of an American flag. She tells the crowd that she and a member of staff were in an elevator at the United States Capitol when they saw a police officer running to grab the door before it closed. When the officer was unable to get on the elevator, Boebert said she turned to see Omar next to her in the elevator.

“And I said, ‘Well, she doesn’t have a backpack, that should be fine,'” Boebert snapped. The line, implying that Omar may have been carrying explosives, elicited laughter and applause from the crowd.

During the Thanksgiving break, Lauren Boebert said she was recently in a Capitol elevator with Ilhan Omar when a agitated Capitol policeman rushed in.

Lauren Boebert said: Well she doesn’t have a backpack. We should be fine.

Boebert then called Ilhan Omar, jihad squad. pic.twitter.com/Y7f0nFbnud

– PatriotTakes (@patriottakes) November 25, 2021

The clip received a quick response from Omar, who represents Minnesota’s 5th Congressional District which includes Minneapolis.

On Thursday, Omar tweeted that the elevator story was made up and that Boebert is a “buffoon” who looks down whenever she sees Omar on Capitol Hill. On Friday, Omar followed up with a tweet calling on Republican Congressional Leader, Representative Kevin McCarthy and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to take disciplinary action against Boebert.

“Saying I’m a suicide bomber is no laughing matter,” Omar partially tweeted. “Muslim sectarianism has no place in Congress.”

Saying I’m a suicide bomber is no laughing matter. @GOPLeader and @SpeakerPelosi must take appropriate action, normalizing this bigotry is not only putting my life at risk, but that of all Muslims. Anti-Muslim sectarianism has no place in Congress. https://t.co/A0VxI3uTmH pic.twitter.com/QTmqaGaZrM

– Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) November 26, 2021

Patriot Takes, which touts itself as an organization dedicated to denouncing right-wing extremism in America, has called for Boebert to be stripped of his committee duties.

The organization said the video was shot at a campaign event in Pueblo. He did not respond to a Denver Post reporter seeking more information about the event.

Lauren Boebert’s Facebook page for Congress has articles that show Boebert was in Pueblo November 20-21 for the Tanner Gun Show. An article from the 20 shows her in the same outfit she wore in the video.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.denverpost.com/2021/11/26/lauren-boebert-ilhan-omar-anti-muslim-comments-apology/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos