Here are some of the best Black Friday deals in the US





Looks like we’ve been reviewing deals all month, but today is the real day – the day after Thanksgiving known as Black Friday. Here are some of the best deals we’ve managed to find in the United States. We’ve broken them down into categories to try and make them easier to navigate.

Be sure to check out our Deals page, it is automatically updated with the most recent price and you can see a history of phone prices to make sure you are actually getting a good deal.

Foldable

This year, you can finally buy a foldable phone like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G for less than $ 1,000 – for a dollar less if you pay regular prices or $ 150 less with this lower price offer on Amazon. at $ 850 for the 128 GB. mockup. This offer also includes a discount on a pair of Galaxy Buds2.

Amazon has all the colors, but the phone’s bespoke edition is only available on Samsung.com. The regular price is reduced by $ 150, but since the custom model is a bit more expensive than the regular model, the final price is $ 950. On the plus side, you get a free pair of Galaxy Buds2. Samsung also offers the standard version of the Z Flip3 and while the discount is only $ 100, you get a pair of Buds2 for free.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G

If you prefer a larger screen, Samsung.com’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G costs $ 250 less, so it starts at $ 1,650 (it also comes with free Buds2). As a reminder, Samsung accepts trade in old phones (even with a cracked screen), tablets, and smartwatches, so you can get that much lower price.

While less advanced than the Flip, the Motorola Razr 5G has an iconic look – if that makes the $ 800 price tag up to you, but if the answer is “yes” then here’s the deal on Amazon and at Best Buy.

Motorola Razr 5G

Smart phones

If foldables are still above your budget, a Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G (Snapdragon 865) can be purchased from Amazon at a $ 150 discount for a price of $ 550 (this is for the 6 / 128GB version. ). You can go even lower with a Galaxy A52 5G also from Amazon for $ 400 ($ 100 off).

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Samsung Galaxy A52 5G

You can also check out the S21 series – the Galaxy S21, S21 +, and S21 Ultra are $ 100, $ 150, and $ 200 respectively. Head over to Samsung to see how much trade-in credit you can get for an older device. Plus, with the phone, you get a $ 50 discount on the Galaxy Buds Pro.

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G Samsung Galaxy S21 + 5G Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

Another Snapdragon 888 flagship that you can buy is the OnePlus 9 Pro – Amazon and Best Buy are selling it at a 25% discount, so the 12/256 GB model has dropped to $ 800. Amazon and Best Buy also have the vanilla OnePlus 9 (8 / 128GB) for $ 600, but if you’re looking for a cheap 5G phone, the OnePlus Nord N200 is $ 200 ($ 40 off) on Amazon and on Best Buy.

OnePlus 9 Pro OnePlus 9 OnePlus Nord N200 5G

There is also a nice list of Motorola phones on offer. The original Motorola Edge (Snapdragon 765G, 6/256 GB) can be found for $ 400 (or $ 300 below MSRP) on Amazon. The newest Motorola Edge (2021) (Snapdragon 778G, 8/256 GB) is available for $ 600 on Amazon and Best Buy.

Motorola Edge Motorola Edge (2021)

The Motorola One 5G Ace (the non mmWave version, 6/128 GB) is $ 100 off so it costs $ 300, here is the Amazon link and here it is on Best Buy. Long-lasting battery fans can check out the Moto G Power (2021) (4/64 GB), which costs $ 180 on Amazon and Best Buy. There’s also a Moto G (2021) (128GB) stylus for $ 230 on Best Buy.

Motorola One 5G Ace Motorola Moto G Power (2021) Motorola Moto G Stylus (2021)

Best Buy will help you save $ 100 on an unlocked Pixel 6 (128GB), which is the price of $ 500. The retailer also offers up to $ 150 in savings if you activate a Verizon contract.

Google pixel 6

The Sony Xperia III (256GB) is $ 100 off, but that still leaves a hefty price tag of $ 1,200. If that doesn’t scare you, take a look at the offer on Amazon.

Sony Xperia 1 III

Smartwatches

Samsung has switched to Wear OS for this generation of watches. The cheapest – a 40mm Galaxy Watch4 – currently costs $ 200 on Amazon and Best Buy. You can get it for the same price from Samsung, which also has trade-in deals. The best deal is getting the Galaxy Buds2 and a Trio Charging Pad for an additional $ 140. Either way, the Galaxy Watch4 Classic (42mm) starts at $ 350 on Amazon, Best Buy goes down to $ 330.

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic

On the Apple side of the fence, a 40mm Apple Watch SE is down to $ 220 ($ 60 off) on Best Buy. If you prefer the latest Watch Series 7, Best Buy offers the 41mm model for $ 400 and the 45mm model for $ 450.

Apple Watch SE Apple Watch Series 7 Aluminum

Alternatively, you can get a Fitbit smartwatch or a smart bracelet. The popular Versa 3 costs $ 180 on Amazon and Best Buy. The Fitbit Charge 5 has an ECG function, one of the cheapest devices to have, as it costs $ 130 from Amazon or Best Buy. The flagship Fitbit Sense can be found for $ 200 on Best Buy.

Listeners

Amazon and Samsung sell the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live for $ 100. You can also get active noise cancellation with the Galaxy Buds2, $ 120 on Amazon.

OnePlus fans might want to buy the OnePlus Buds Pro instead, these cost $ 120 on Amazon.

The second-generation Apple AirPods are available for $ 120 from Best Buy, AirPods Pro are $ 190 from the same retailer.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gsmarena.com/here_are_some_of_the_best_black_friday_deals_in_the_us-news-52031.php The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos