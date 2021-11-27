New UK legislation recognizes cephalopods and some crustaceans as sentient beings





Octopuses are one of several marine invertebrates recognized as sentient by changes in new animal welfare legislation. (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Many marine animals, including octopus, squid, crab and lobster, will be recognized as sentient beings as part of a new law proposed by the UK government.

The animal welfare (appraisal) bill was first introduced in May and is currently under review. The proposed law originally included all vertebrates or animals with vertebrates, but not invertebrates. However, on November 19, the British government announced that two invertebrates, cephalopod molluscs (octopus, squid, cuttlefish) and decapod crustaceans (crab, lobster, shrimp, and crayfish) would now be included in the list of sentient creatures. It means that their welfare must be considered when future government decisions are made about them.

The driving force behind this addition was a new report released on 19 November by the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE). This report reviewed evidence from hundreds of scientific studies of these two groups of invertebrates.

“A review of more than 300 scientific studies concluded that cephalopod molluscs and decapitate crustaceans should be considered sentient and therefore should fall within the scope of animal welfare laws,” said Jonathan Birch, senior research fellow, philosopher of biology at LSE. down,” he said. in the statement. “It is exciting to see the government implementing the central recommendations of our team report.”

Historically, animal senses have been difficult to prove because they are difficult to define.

“Perception is the ability to have emotions such as pain, pleasure, hunger, thirst, warmth, joy, comfort, and excitement,” the researchers wrote in their report. But he added that pain acceptance is now widely regarded as a key criterion for policy makers to consider when drafting new legislation on animal welfare.

The new study focused on behavioral experiments showing that these animals make choices to avoid painful or stressful scenarios, as well as evidence for different forms of pain reception, such as pain receptors and possession of specific brain regions associated with pain. .

According to the UK government, being recognized as a sentient animal means that the welfare of cephalopods and decapod crustaceans must be considered in future decision-making. UK Animal Welfare Minister Sir Jack Goldsmith said in a statement: “The Animal Welfare Act provides a decisive assurance that animal welfare is properly considered when developing new legislation.” “Science is now clear that decapods and cephalopods can feel pain. So they are rightly covered by this important legislation.”

However, the new list does not affect existing laws surrounding these animals. This means selling animals to untrained handlers, transporting animals in ice-cold water, boiling animals, and other extreme methods of slaughtering are legal even for sentient animals.

Researchers are now urging the practice to be outlawed.

According to IFLScience, it is already illegal in the United States, Switzerland, Norway, Austria and New Zealand to boil lobsters alive without stunning them.

Originally posted on Live Science.

