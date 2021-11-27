What to know about omicron, the new COVID variant: Coronavirus UpdatesExBulletin





A resident of Alexandra Township is being tested for the coronavirus in 2020. A new variant of the coronavirus has been detected in South Africa which scientists say is of concern due to its high number of mutations and rapid spread in young people from the densely populated Gauteng province. . Jérôme Delay / AP .

Updated at 10 p.m. ET

The United States is implementing travel restrictions in response to a new variant of the coronavirus circulating in southern Africa. The restrictions, which are expected to go into effect on Monday, are being implemented out of caution, a senior Biden administration official said.

The World Health Organization announced on Friday that it considers this strain, B.1.1.529, to be a variant of concern, and named it omicron. This is the first worrying new variant since delta.

The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Friday evening that no case of omicron has been identified to date in the United States, but that the agency has put in place surveillance systems and qu ‘She expects the variant to be identified quickly if it appears in the United States.

Here’s what we know so far about the new variant, and what we don’t know.

New variants of coronavirus are popping up all the time. Why are health officials so concerned about this one?

The omicron variant has been detected at faster rates than previous outbreaks, suggesting that it may have advantages over other variants.

WHO says detection of the variant in South Africa has coincided with a sharp increase in cases there and its prevalence is increasing in almost all provinces of the country. The variant has caused a particularly sharp increase in cases in the city of Pretoria, where it has gone from essentially undetectable several weeks ago to now dominating the outbreak in a major city. Cases have also arisen in Botswana, Belgium, Hong Kong and Israel for a relatively short period of time.

Why is it spreading so fast?

Scientists don’t know it yet, but they think it has to do with the mutations of the variants. “This variant has a large number of mutations. And these mutations have disturbing characteristics,” Dr Maria Van Kerkhove of the WHO’s health emergency program said in a video statement. Scientists say the variant has a number of mutations that are known to increase transmissibility, and others that can help the virus infect cells more easily.

Still, scientists warn that there is not yet enough data to know for sure whether this is the case.

What about vaccines? Are there any signs that the vaccine will be less effective against this variant?

There are clues in the genes of the virus that vaccines may be less effective against it, and that there may be a higher risk of re-infections.

But in an interview with NPR’s All Things Considered, Dr Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health, said: “Be clear, there is no data at this time to indicate that current vaccines do not. would not work. ”

The concern here is based on the fact that some of the omicron mutations are already known to help the virus escape the immune system to resist antibodies and avoid detection by some of the body’s frontline defenders.

But again, scientists don’t have enough data to say for sure.

What research is being done to better understand the risks of omicron?

Researchers in South Africa and elsewhere are now working to understand whether that might elude immunity, by drawing blood from people who have been vaccinated, and then observing the effectiveness of antibodies in their blood against the omicron variant. They hope to have more data in a few weeks.

“It is really important that we have good SARS-CoV-2 surveillance around the world, including better genomic sequencing, because we want to be able to detect this virus where it is circulating,” said Van Kerkhove of the WHO. She said the WHO technical advisory group for virus evolution will review new studies as they are published to see if there are any changes in the severity of the disease or an impact on patients. diagnostics, therapies or vaccines. “It is really important that these studies are done and carried out in a comprehensive way,” she said.

The Biden administration has already announced new travel restrictions. Who does this affect?

The list of countries includes South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique and Namibia. The policy does not apply to U.S. citizens or lawful permanent residents, but they must still test negative for the coronavirus before traveling. A dozen other countries have taken similar action, including the UK and some countries in Europe.

This is breaking news. As often happens in situations like these, some of the information previously reported may prove to be inaccurate. We will act quickly to correct the case, and we will only indicate the best information we have at that time.

