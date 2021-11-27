British golfer suspends Joburg Open ahead of modified flight ban





JOHANNESBURG — British and Irish golfers withdrew from the Joburg Open ahead of the second round on Friday after the UK government announced a ban on flights from South Africa in response to the spread of the new COVID-19 strain.

The first season of the DP World Tour started on Thursday, but new restrictions have resulted in more than a dozen players being eliminated from the tournament, tour spokeswoman Steve Todd confirmed Friday.

The tour on Friday revealed that the Joburg Open would be reduced to 54 holes “to help players, caddies and tournament support staff not residing in South Africa return home.”

It was also announced that the upcoming Alfred Dunhill Links Championship had been canceled and the South African Open had been relegated to a regional event.

The UK has announced that it is suspending flights from South Africa and five other South African countries and that travelers from these countries will be self-isolating for 10 days starting Friday at 12:00 PM GMT. From Sunday morning, travelers are required to enter hotel quarantine.

UK Health Minister Sajid Javid said there are concerns that the new variant may be “more contagious” than the delta variant and that “the vaccine we have today may be less effective against it”.

The European Union also said Friday that it plans to suspend air travel from South Africa because of the variant as the 27-country bloc is battling massive cases of infection.

Spain’s Angel Hidalgo took the lead in the first round by hitting a 6-under 65 in the first round before the game was suspended due to bad weather on Thursday. After rebranding to a title that better reflects the global nature of the European Tour, it heralded the beginning of a new era.

Irish golfer Paul Dunne told RTE Radio that he was unaware of the situation as he finished the delayed first round on Friday morning. He withdrew and planned to fly to Dubai on Friday.

“I had to finish three holes in the first round, and when I came in, I turned on my phone and got messages from everyone asking if I wanted to go to the airport or stay and play. That’s where it started. Look.” Dunn told the radio show.

“Some people are running the course with no idea what’s going on,” he added.

Dunne said there are flights available, but a route via Ethiopia.

“It’s a bit like a minefield now,” he said.

Not all British players have left. Ashley Chesters shot 2-under 69 on Friday, finishing the second round with an overall 7-under par.

The two Welsh rugby teams are also planning to return home early from their trip to South Africa. Cardiff and Scarlett were due to play in the United Rugby Championship this weekend.

“After hearing about the new strain of Covid in South Africa, Scarlett wants to confirm to her family and friends that we are doing everything we can to get our tour party back to the UK as soon as possible,” Scarlett said in a statement. .

“We are now looking to repatriate our employees as soon as possible,” Cardiff said in an early tweet on Friday.

The Irish provincial Munster and Italian club Zevre Parma are also located in South Africa.

“We are all safe and well in Pretoria,” Munster tweeted on Friday. “We are working with the URC on an ongoing situation related to Covid-19 and will provide an update as we learn more.”

