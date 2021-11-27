Channel Death: 24-year-old Kurdish woman attempts to join her fiance in Britain, first identified as victim of tragedy | UK News





The first victim of Wednesday’s tragedy in the Strait was named Mariam Nouri Hamadameen, a 24-year-old Kurdish woman from northern Iraq.

She traveled to Germany and France to join her fiance, who already lives in England.

Mariam, known to her family as Baran, was a student and recently got engaged. She quit her studies early with her fiance.

Image: A lifeboat member photographed the wreckage of the boat.

“Her mother and father are completely devastated,” her cousin told Sky News.

“The situation is terrible. She was in the prime of her life.

“This is a complete tragedy and the whole family is shocked,” Krmanj Ezzat said from a family home in northern Iraq.

He sent the following message to other young Kurds considering traveling: “I understand why many people leave for a better life, but this is not the right path. It is the path of death.

“Don’t go down this road, it’s not worth it.”

And of the British and French governments, he said:

“Those who want to leave home and go on a trip to Europe have their own reasons and hopes, so please guide them on the right path and do not force them to follow this path of death.”

Seventeen men, seven women, two teenage boys and two girls died in Calais trying to reach the UK in an inflatable boat.

There were two survivors in Somalia and Iraq.

A Mayday call obtained by Sky News shows the French Coast Guard calling on “all ships” for help after more than a dozen bodies were found immobile in the water.

Charles Devos, regional manager of the Lifeboat Society (SNSM) in Calais, was one of the first to be on the scene.

He said six bodies, including a pregnant woman, were pulled from the sea.

“I can’t remember such a tragedy, it can’t be explained,” he said.

“I’ve seen blowup boats really deflate. Did the valve loosen or hit something? You don’t know, but it doesn’t seem to be a crash.”

1pm strait crossing ‘not serious’ – Macron

The Kurdish government told Sky News yesterday that the Kurds were one of the victims and that they had asked Britain and the EU for help to keep migrants from leaving Iraq.

Wednesday’s event is by far the worst loss of life for anyone trying to reach Britain by sea, and has sparked diplomatic tensions between France and Britain over how to stop the crossing.

France canceled a meeting to discuss the crisis when Boris Johnson asked France to take back migrants arriving in Britain.

“She is no longer welcome,” India’s interior minister told Interior Minister Priti Patel at a European meeting on Sunday.

The number of people arriving by sea in the UK has soared from 8,417 in 2020 to over 25,000 so far this year.

Boris Johnson, along with local patrols, offered to send British troops to northern France to help stop the crossing.

However, critics have suggested that given that the coastline used by the boats is hundreds of kilometers long, it won’t make much of a difference.

In a letter to President Macron, the prime minister said: “The biggest step is to return migrants who have arrived on the British coast to France.”

He said it will deprive people of motivation to take risky trips.

