Maxwell’s brother says US prosecutors seek to ‘break’ her





Brother of British socialite accused of helping Jeffrey Epstein exploit underage girls says his lawsuit is the most high-profile trial of the century, designed to break up a woman targeted by authorities desperate to blame someone for the crimes of the latest financiers.

Ghislaine Maxwell continues to have the support of her family, and a family member will be present in court at all times to show their support, Ian Maxwell said in a pre-trial interview, which is due to start Monday in district court. American Manhattan. .

It is arguably the most high-profile trial of the century, Ian Maxwell told The Associated Press. This is designed to break it; I don’t see any other way to read it. And she won’t be broken because she totally believes in her innocence and she will give the best possible account.

Prosecutors allege that Ghislaine Maxwell, 59, prepared girls as young as 14 to have sex with Epstein and lied about her knowledge of his crimes when she testified in an earlier case. She has been in custody for nearly 17 months after Judge Alison J. Nathan repeatedly denied bail requests.

Prosecutors held a press conference when they announced the charges against Maxwell, saying she had lured young girls into a trap she and Epstein had set for them.

Ms Maxwell has chosen to blatantly ignore the law and her responsibility as an adult, using whatever means at her disposal to lure vulnerable young people into behavior they should never have been exposed to, thus creating a risk of lasting harm, FBI Deputy Director William Sweeney said at the time.

But Ian Maxwell says his sister is being blamed by US authorities who intend to hold someone responsible for Epstein’s crimes.

Epstein committed suicide in prison in 2019 before going on trial.

It’s not quite an editing job, but it was cobbled together nonetheless for Ghislaine to face the accusations Epstein never faced, Ian Maxwell said.

Ghislaine Maxwell is the youngest of nine children of the late media mogul Robert Maxwell. The tycoon was once one of Britain’s richest men, but that wealth evaporated after his drowning in 1991 and investors found he had siphoned off hundreds of millions of pounds from the pension funds of the employed to support his empire.

The children supported each other after the death of Robert Maxwell and Ian and his brother were charged with financial crimes related to their father’s actions. Both were acquitted.

Now they are rallying around Ghislaine, who was dating Epstein and was his frequent companion on trips around the world.

The family continue to demand that Maxwell be released on bail, arguing that the conditions of his detention amount to torture and prevent him from helping his defense lawyers. The six siblings remaining this week have called on the United Nations to investigate the inhumane treatment of Ghislaine Maxwell.

Ian Maxwell says his sister is in effective segregation at the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center, where she is held in a 1.8 by 2.7 meter (6 x 9 foot) cell with no natural light and fitted with a toilet. and a concrete bed. She is unable to sleep as she is monitored around the clock by four guards and 10 cameras due to unwarranted fears that she is at risk of suicide, he said.

Earlier this month, a judge again refused to let Epstein’s ex-girlfriend swap her jail cell for house arrest, citing the gravity of the charges and her risk of absconding.

The denial of bail is totally inappropriate, said Ian Maxwell. Some very famous and infamous people have been released on bail, most recently the killer of George Floyd, a murderer. John Gotti, another murderer, a gangster. Harvey Weinstein, Bill Cosby, Bernie Madoff. These are all men, of course, who were released on bail. Ghislaine is a woman who, one way or another, is not released on bail.

Americans interested in justice should be concerned because anyone could be charged with a crime and be detained under the same conditions, he said.

The authorities feel pressured because they lost (Epstein) and they feel pressured by the public, and this combination of pressure keeps Ghislaine inside, her brother said. But that still doesn’t help matters.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/ghislaine-maxwell-entertainment-europe-crime-manhattan-b57a661c95234034644654b47119ea81 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos