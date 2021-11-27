Already ‘worst’ in the UK Covid Omicron warns scientists and is ‘significant risk’





More stringent by Christmas as the UK Health Security Agency admits that a Covid strain B.1.1.529, now named ‘Omicron’, with an unprecedented 32 mutations, may have already arrived Amid fears that it will do so, experts are warning of a new wave of viruses.

video loading

Video not available

The video will autoplay soon.8Cancel

play now

Omicron variants will arrive in the UK by hooks or scammers, the professor says.

The race to track down the UK’s most worrisome strain of Covid-19 continues as experts warn that they are prepared for possible restrictions this Christmas.

The UK’s Health and Safety Agency has acknowledged that B.1.1.529, which carries an unprecedented 32 mutations, may have already arrived from South Africa after Belgium announced that it had been found in a woman who had visited Egypt.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that there is evidence to suggest that variants marked Omicron in the Greek alphabetic naming convention may increase the risk of reinfection and may spread more rapidly.

The variant should have been called Nu, but the WHO thought it could be confused with the word new, so the next letter omicron was used.

The UK has suspended flights to six countries starting at noon today: South Africa, Botswana, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Lesotho and Swaziland.

(

video:

Guy Bell/REX/Shutterstock)

Health Minister Sajid Javid told the public in an emergency statement on Commons: “If you have arrived from any of these countries within the last 10 days, you will be asked to undergo a PCR test by the NHS Test and Trace.

But don’t wait to be contacted. You should get a PCR test right away.

“It is very likely that it has spread to other countries,” he added. We are concerned that this strain may pose significant public health risks.

Nearly 10,000 people have arrived from South Africa in the last two weeks. About 100 omicron cases have been identified through gene sequencing in South Africa, Botswana, Hong Kong and Israel. The European Commission has recommended a ban on travel to and from South Africa throughout the European Union.

Experts warn against possible restrictions this Christmas (file photo) (

video:

via REUTERS)

Experts fear history could repeat itself a year after the alpha variant triggered the Christmas closure.

Professor Adam Finn of the Joint Committee on Immunization and Immunization warned: We all need to be prepared for the possibility that restrictions may change.

Javid warned that the government is still following Plan A but will do so if it has to go further.

Professor Sharon Peacock, director of the Covid-19 Genomics UK Consortium, said the Omicron mutation could only buy time before it enters the UK.

The chair of the Royal College of Nursing, Carol Popplestone, called for swift action (file photo).

video:

Getty Images)

She said: As new strains of concern emerge and become more suitable than previous ones, it can be difficult to prevent them from entering the country unless there are very strict lockdown rules. Dr Susan Hopkins, Senior Medical Advisor for the UK Health Security Agency, said:

When asked if I could already be in the UK, she always said yes.

Professor John Edmunds, member of the Scientific Advisory Group on Emergencies, said: Molecular data will probably indicate that this can evade an immune response.

And England’s chief medical officer, Professor Chris Whitty, told local government associations that their biggest fear is that people do not comply with other lockdown measures after two years of disruption.

British Health Minister Sajid Javid (

video:

PRU/AFP via Getty Images)

Chris Hopson, CEO of NHS Providers, said any spread could match what is expected to be an extremely difficult winter.

Carol Popplestone, chairman of the Royal College of Nursing’s council, called for swift action. She urged: Governments must immediately reintroduce mandatory face coverings and do more in the future.

Welsh rugby teams Cardiff and Scarlett were about to return from South Africa, and 15 British and Irish golfers left the Johannesburg Open.

British tourists who landed in Cape Town wept when they heard that South Africa was on the Red List.

Anna DeMarigny, 64, from Galway, Ireland, flew to see a friend who had an terminal illness.

British Transport Minister Grant Shops (

video:

Reuters)

She said: My daughter is visiting me from San Francisco with her baby. You cannot enter quarantine. I will have to cut my stay short.

Tony Haupt, 77, from Oxford arrived to visit five of his six children. He said: I hope to be back on time for my daughters’ graduations.

Javid said the flight ban is temporary while Britain rebuilds its Red List hotel quarantine system.

But Dr Angelique Coetzee of the South African Medical Association says travel restrictions are like a storm in a teacup.

England’s weekly R figure jumped over 1, rising between 1.0 and 1.1.

video:

Getty Images)

Downing Street said Boris Johnson spoke to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. The Prime Minister praised South Africa’s leadership in sharing data transparently.

AstraZeneca said it hopes that its antibody cocktail will retain efficacy against omicron variants.

It is estimated that England’s weekly R figure has crossed 1 and increased between 1.0 and 1.1.

In the last 24 hours, 50,091 infections were recorded, the highest number of days in a month.

read more

Experts have warned that a new coronavirus will hit Britain amid fears that the British won’t follow restrictions.

read more

Dubbed ‘worst’, ‘Omicron’ Covid strain hits Europe with first cases found in Belgium.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/worst-ever-covid-omicron-already-25558365 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos