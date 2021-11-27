Fauci: New variant of Covid-19 is ‘red flag’, but US needs to know more





The South African Minister of Health on Thursday announced the discovery of the variant, which appears to be spreading rapidly in parts of the country. The World Health Organization on Friday designated the variant as a “variant of concern,” naming it Omicron.

Currently, “there is no indication” that B.1.1.529 is currently in the United States – and American scientists are working closely with colleagues in South Africa to learn more about the emerging variant, Dr Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden and director of the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said Friday.

American scientists are in “very active communication” with South African scientists to learn more about the molecular makeup of the variant so that researchers can test the variant in the United States. This type of information can also help scientists better predict how well current coronavirus vaccines may work against the variant.

Scientists fear that the variant’s high number of mutations could make it more transmissible and possibly escape the vaccines used today.

“Right now we’re bringing the material together with our South African colleagues to get a situation where you could actually test it directly. So right now you’re kind of talking about a red flag indicating that this could be a problem. – – but we don’t know, “Fauci said on Friday.

“Once you test it you will know for sure whether or not it escapes the antibodies we make – for example against the virus, thanks to a vaccine,” he said. “The answer is, we don’t know yet, but we’ll find out for sure.”

The B.1.1.529 variant has more than 30 mutations in a part of the virus called the spike protein – a structure that the coronavirus uses to enter the cells it attacks.

These mutations “raise some concerns, particularly regarding the possible increase in transmissibility and possibly evasion of the immune response,” Fauci said.

Still, “we’re not sure at this point – it’s really something that is happening – and we just had a discussion between our scientists and the South African scientists a little later in the year. morning to really understand the facts, “he said.” We want to know from scientist to scientist exactly what’s going on. “

In the meantime, several countries, including the UK, have banned flights from South Africa and surrounding African countries in response to the emergence of variant B.1.1.529.

Fauci told Keilar on Friday that the United States needed to find out more about the variant and the effectiveness of current vaccines against her before considering a travel ban.

“As soon as we have more information, we’ll make a decision as quickly as possible. You always put these things on the table, but you don’t mean you’re going to do it until you have a scientific reason to do it. This is the reason why we are now rushing to get this scientific data in order to try and make an informed decision, ”Fauci said.

“You want to know if in fact that escapes the vaccines that we do,” he added. “You are prepared to do whatever you need to do to protect the American public, but you want to make sure there is a basis for doing it.”

