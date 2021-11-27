UK Weather: Storm Arwen hits the country with gusts of nearly 100 mph, car hit by falling tree and killed | UK News





Storm Arwen hit parts of England with gusts of nearly 100 mph hitting parts of the country.

The two died in separate incidents from falling trees. One died when a tree fell into his car in Antrim, Northern Ireland, and the other was crushed to death by a tree in Ambleside, Cumbria.

North West Motorway police said 120 trucks were “stuck in the snow” on the M62.

Storm Arwen: Live update as second person dies in tree-related accident in extreme weather

Northern Powergrid said the severe winds caused power outages to more than 112,000 customers, primarily in Northumberland, County Durham, and Tyne and Wear.

The rare red “life-threatening” weather warning expired early this morning, but wind and yellow warnings still remain across the UK.

For a more accessible video player, please use the Chrome browser.

0:39 Storm Arwen hits the north coast of Scotland. Image: A fallen tree blocks the road in the center of the town of Norton, Teeside.

The yellow warning for the northeast coast of England and Scotland and the southwest coast of England and Wales expires at 9am today. An additional yellow warning is in effect for most of the UK until 6pm tonight.

The UK Meteorological Agency still recommends traveling only when absolutely necessary, explaining that overnight gusts “do damage”.

The National Weather Service said the speed reached 98 miles per hour in Brizlee Wood, Northumberland.

Image: Storm Arwen struck Aberdeen, leaving debris behind. Photo @terrycharleton/Twitter

Debris from some of Scotland’s most affected areas has resulted in road closures and LNER train services north of Newcastle have also been suspended from Friday afternoon due to strong winds, heavy rain and snow.

Cold weather is expected through Monday in the Northeast, Northwest, Yorkshire, West Midlands and East Midlands.

The Rugby Union Premiership match between the Newcastle Falcons and the Worcester Warriors on Friday night has been postponed to Saturday evening due to safety concerns.

And in North Wales, ITV gave up plans for a live episode of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! At Gwrych Castle – Ant and Dec pre-record parts of the program instead.

Image: Snowfall at Reedgate, Durham County at 5:30 PM Photo Image: A truck is blocking an A179 near Hartlepool, Durham County, blown by strong winds.

The Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service said it was handling “many” incidents, including “fallen trees and roofs flying off structures.”

Image: House with roof collapsed by strong winds in Durham County Black Hole

“People should stay away from shore as waves and debris can be life threatening,” the Meteorological Administration said in a statement.

Arwen is the first named storm for the 2021/2022 season, which started in September.

It is expected to cross the North Sea to Europe by Sunday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/uk-weather-storm-arwen-red-danger-to-life-warning-issued-by-met-office-and-snow-alert-12479227 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos