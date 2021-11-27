International friendly: Australia v United States





Australia vs USWNT – International Friendly Date: November 27, 2021 Location: Stadium Australia; Sydney, Australia Broadcast: FS2 Broadcast time: 11 p.m. ET Official launch time: 11:02 p.m. ET

Starting XI vs Australia: 18 – Casey Murphy; 14-Emily Sonnett; 12-Tierna Davidson, 5-Alana Cook, 23- Emily Fox; 17-Andi Sullivan, 10-Lindsey Horan (captain), 16-Rose Lavelle; 11-Margaret Purce, 8-Ashley Hatch; 6-Lynn Williams

Available subtitles: 1- Jane Campbell, 3-Sofia Huerta, 4-Becky Sauerbrunn, 8-Ashley Sanchez, 13-Morgan Weaver, 15-Bethany Balcer, 22-Kristie Mewis

PLAY NOTES | FIVE THINGS TO KNOW – AUSTRALIA

US WNT Starting XI (including this game) cap numbers: Horan (107), Lavelle (67), Sonnett (62), Davidson (45), Williams (44), Sullivan (21), Purce (8) , Fox (7), Cook (3), Hatch (3), Murphy (1) The average age of the starting XI is 26, making them the youngest starting lineup to take the field for the USWNT since April 5, 2018. This will be the first time since April 9, 2013, that the United States has deployed a starting XI with all players under 30. Lindsey Horan and Tierna Davidson are the only players in the starting XI who started in the last clash with the Matildas at the Olympics. Bronze medal match on August 5, 2021. Rose Lavelle and Emily Sonnett also participated in this match against the Matildas as second-half substitutes. Today’s starting squad has an average of 34 international appearances with Horan (107 caps) the only player with more than 100 caps. After Horan, Lavelle (67 caps) and Sonnett (62) are the most experienced players in this lineup while five players – Purce (8), Fox (7), Cook (3), Hatch (3) and Murphy (1 ) have less than 10 capsules. Lindsey Horan will win her 107th career cap as USWNT captain for the second time, the first on October 21, 2021, in her 100th selection celebration game. Horan, who will be wearing the No.10 shirt for the first time in her career, is the only player in the squad to score against the Matildas, scoring the tying goal against Australia in the 2018 Nations Tournament. Goalkeeper Casey Murphy will make her international debut, becoming the 240th player overall and 25th goaltender to win a selection with the United States Women’s National Team. Murphy, 25, is the fourth different goaltender to debut for the USWNT in 2021. Murphy becomes the sixth player to win his first cap under head coach Vlatko Andonovski, joining Cook, Purce, Sophia Smith , Jaelin Howell and Macario. Bethany Bacler, Ashley Sanchez and Morgan Weaver could also join this group if they see the field against the Matildas. Emily Sonnett will make her 16th appearance and seventh start of the year as she wins her 62nd overall selection for the USWNT. Sonnett, who celebrated his 28th birthday on Thursday, November 25, has had two assists this year and played the full 90 minutes in each of his last three appearances for the United States. Tierna Davidson will make her seventh consecutive appearance for the UWNT as she wins her 45th overall. Davidson played the full 90 minutes of both United States’ two games against the Matildas at the Tokyo Olympics. At 23, Davidson is the fourth youngest player in this lineup, but ranks sixth overall. Alana Cook is set to make her third start in what will be her third overall selection for the USWNT. Cook made his USWNT debut in November 2019 against Costa Rica and also started and played the full 90 minutes of the United States’ 6-0 victory over Colombia earlier this year on January 22. Emily Fox will make her third consecutive appearance and second start in a row for the United States. It will be Fox’s fourth selection of the year and the seventh international appearance overall for the Senior National Team. Andi Sullivan will make his second straight start in what will be his 21st overall appearance for the USWNT. Sullivan, who captained the Washington Spirit in the 2021 NWSL Championship, has two goals and one assist in her previous five appearances for the United States in 2021. Rose Lavelle is set to make her 21st appearance of the year for the USWNT as she wins her 67th cap. Lavelle has 17 goals and 11 assists in his international career and will be making his fifth career appearance against the Matildas. Margaret “Midge” Purce is set to make her sixth appearance of the year for the United States, which will be her fourth career start and eight total caps. Purce has two international goals, both scored this year. His most recent goal for the United States came on June 13 against Jamaica, in his most recent appearance. Purce started the game on the right wing, scored in the 22nd minute and played away for the entire second half. Reigning NWSL Golden Boot winner Ashley Hatch is set to make her first career start in what will be her third overall with the USWNT and the first since 2018. Hatch made her international debut in October 2016 with a substitute appearance against Switzerland and won her second cap against Mexico on April 5, 2018, when she was substituted in the 80th minute. Lynn Williams will make her 44th international appearance as she makes her ninth start of the year and the first since September 16 against Paraguay. Williams is the most experienced striker in the Australian games roster with 43 international appearances. The other five forwards in the roster have a total of 19 caps. Midfielder Catarina Macario is unavailable for today’s game due to slight groin strain. Forward Sophia Smith is on concussion protocol and will not be available either.

