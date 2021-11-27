



UK taxpayers have suffered losses of nearly £5 billion from scammers who abused minimal checks on the government’s COVID-19 return loan scheme for small businesses, the first official estimates show.

The total loss of all government-funded COVID-19 loans that businesses can’t afford to repay due to fraud and error will reach nearly £20 billion, the business unit’s annual report said.

These losses are expected to “crystallize as lenders demand plan guarantees to cover non-repayable loans.”

The size of the loss is still lower than initial estimates, and official estimates last year suggested that government loan plans for businesses during the coronavirus crisis could cost taxpayers between £18 billion and £26 billion.

Nevertheless, a large number, especially for fraud, raises new questions about the design and implementation of schemes. They were quickly deployed to fund businesses facing bankruptcy in the early stages of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Most of the losses are related to the bounceback loan scheme to support struggling small businesses.

Loans of up to £50,000 were offered after the bank made minimal checks on borrowers, sparking concerns that scammers could easily gain access to the scheme. Banks have borrowed more than £46 billion, loans fully guaranteed by the government.

Officials were the first to use the report to estimate fraud on bounceback loans.

They calculate that fraud and errors could cost you between £3.6 billion and 6.3 billion pounds. The median estimate is £4.9 billion of fraud.

The final cost, however, will not be known until British authorities attempt to recover the money, including a criminal gang with a plan to return it.

The government covered first-year interest payments to borrowers last year with a bounceback loan that cost £832 million. Of these, the report estimates that £92.8 million of the payments are related to loans suspected of being fraudulent.

The report also showed that a bounceback loan of £1.3 billion, or 2% of the plan, had already been defaulted by borrowers who were unable to repay interest and capital and would not take advantage of the proposed vacation period.

An additional 7% of bounceback loan books are overdue. However, according to the plan, about £2 billion was made in early repayments to the bank.

The report also revealed that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Future Fund, which plans to offer convertible bonds to support promising startups during the pandemic, has been scammed.

£29 million was recognized in a report suspected of fraudulent payments related to the scheme, which provided loans of over £1 billion to more than 1,100 startups.

More than 60 people have been arrested and more than £3.5 million recovered in an effort to combat fraud on the government’s Covid-19 program to support businesses.

According to the report, the lender also told the government it has prevented more than £2 billion in fraud.

As of 30 September, the company had raised 1.6 million facilities worth £77 billion through the government’s three major Covid-19 loan initiatives targeting small businesses.

Losses from plans for mid to large businesses are much lower than with return programs as banks tend to perform more stringent checks.

The business unit said: “The government-funded initiative has provided a lifeline to millions of businesses across the UK, helping them survive the pandemic and protect millions of jobs.

“We continue to crack down on Covid-19 scams and we will not tolerate those trying to deceive UK taxpayers.”

