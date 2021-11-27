UK ‘travel bans in more countries’ over spread of Omicron mutant covid strain





Ministers say they are considering adding two more countries to the UK government’s travel ‘red list’ amid fears of the ‘worst’ Covid strain now known as Omicron.

video loading

Video not available

The video will autoplay soon.8Cancel

play now

How worried should I be about the new Covid strain?

Boris Johnson is reportedly set to ban travel in at least two countries amid the spread of the Omicron super mutant covid strain.

The plan aims to prevent imports of the ‘worst’ coronavirus strain, but experts say it may already be circulating within the UK after it was discovered in Belgium.

Health Minister Sajid Javid said there is great international concern surrounding the strain after banning flights from South Africa, Botswana, Lesotho, Eswatini, Zimbabwe and Namibia to limit the spread.

As Moderna is rapidly advancing the booster jab to fight Omicron, Zavid is giving lawmakers Ronapreve, one of the UK’s covid treatments, as the variant is more contagious and existing vaccines are less effective. He said he was concerned that it could interfere.

Total ban on flights to 6 African countries (file photo)

video:

Reuters)

As Belgium became the first EU country to report a case, ministers were faced with calls to impose stricter restrictions to prevent a wave of new strains arriving in the UK during the delta surge.

Professor John Edmunds, who advises governments as part of the Scientific Advisory Group on Emergencies (Sage), warned that this could lead to very, very, very difficult situations.

Ministers are considering adding two more countries to their Friday night travel ‘red list’, The Daily Mail reported.

A government aide has suggested that the British should be “prepared” for the possibility of a return to COVID-19 restrictions.

However, a senior government source told the newspaper that “the people should not be embarrassed.”

In Brussels, medical staff are taking care of COVID-19 patients (file photo)

video:

AFP via Getty Images)

Dutch health officials said Friday that dozens of people who arrived in Amsterdam on two flights from South Africa may have contracted the virus.

They were conducting additional tests to see if people were infected with the recently discovered strain of Omicron.

Dutch authorities estimate that 85 out of 600 passengers have contracted the virus.

Omicron was first discovered in South Africa and has been designated as a variant of concern by the World Health Organization (WHO). Senior scientists in the UK have previously described it as the ‘worst’ Covid strain ever discovered.

The WHO has warned that preliminary evidence suggests that the strain the organization has named Omicron has an increased risk of reinfection and may spread more rapidly than other strains.

The EU, US and Canada all followed the UK’s move to impose travel restrictions on visitors from South Africa before the WHO added the strain, also known as B.1.1.529, to its highest category for strains.

WHO experts say there is early evidence of a high risk of reinfection with omicrons, and the rapid spread in South Africa suggests a growth advantage.

No cases have been found in the UK, but concerns have been raised when they arrived in Belgium after discovery in Botswana, Hong Kong and Israel.

Marc Van Ranst, a virologist at the Rega Institute in Belgium, said the sample was identified as a strain from a traveler who returned from Egypt on 11 November.

Six African countries were added to the UK travel redlist on Thursday evening, and from 4am on Sunday, passengers arriving in the UK from these countries will be required to book and pay for a 10-day government-approved hotel quarantine.

Downing Street recently urged anyone from the country to be tested.

Javid said the possibility of adding more countries to the red list is ongoing and the government will not hesitate if necessary.

Prime Minister Johnson spoke on the phone with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday afternoon after Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor said the ban seemed hasty.

The prime minister praised South Africa’s leadership in rapid genome sequencing and transparent sharing of scientific data, Downing Street said.

They discussed the challenges posed globally by the new Covid-19 strain and how to work together to address them and resume international travel, the statement said.

Professor Edmunds said the new strain is of great concern and all data suggests that it can evade current immunity.

He told the BBC Radio 4s PM program:

Professor Edmunds urged ministers to consider extending travel restrictions and prepare plans to address Omicron.

video loading

Video not available

Click to play Tap to play

The video will autoplay soon.8Cancel

play now

He suggested that mass testing and regional restrictions should be reviewed, and other preparations could include speeding up booster programs by closing the gap between the second and third doses and extending them to a younger age group.

He said that even the vaccine didn’t work particularly well against this new strain, it works against Delta, it’s still fighting the Delta Wave, and we definitely don’t want to fight both at the same time.

There is something we can do and we have to do it very quickly.

The government said there were an additional 50,091 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases in the UK as of 9 a.m. Friday, the highest daily figure since October 21.

It also said that 160 additional people tested positive for COVID-19 and died within 28 days on Friday, bringing the UK total to 144,593.

South African scientists are concerned that the mutation is behind the dramatic increase in cases in some regions, including the province of Gauteng, which includes Pretoria and Johannesburg.

Pfizer/BioNTech, which has produced a vaccine against Covid-19, is already working on the ability of new variants to evade the vaccine.

Experts say vaccines can be tailored to deal with new mutations as they emerge.

read more

Already ‘worst’ in the UK Covid Omicron warns scientists and is ‘significant risk’

read more

UK Covid cases surge again to over 50,000 a day as fears over ‘Nu’ variant grow

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/politics/uk-to-ban-travel-more-25559023 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos