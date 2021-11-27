This Is Us Season 6 Trailer Features The Final Chapter





NBC has released the official trailer for the upcoming sixth and final season of the acclaimed drama This Is Us, which is set to return on Tuesday, January 4, 2022.

The This Is Us Season 6 trailer, which you can check out below, teases the final chapter in the Pearson family’s emotional journey. It also gives us a glimpse of Rebeccas struggling with her deteriorating memory as she tries to hold on to the little moments.

This Is U is a refreshingly honest and provocative series that follows a unique whole whose paths cross and their life stories intertwine in curious ways. We find that several of them share the same birthday, and more than you might expect. This Is U is a smart, modern series that will challenge your everyday assumptions about people you think you know.

The series centers on the Pearson family, played by Milo Ventimiglia as Jack Pearson, Mandy Moore as Rebecca Pearson, Justin Hartley as Kevin Pearson, Chrissy Metz as Kate Pearson and Sterling K. Brown as Randall Pearson. They are joined by Susan Kelechi Watson, Chris Sullivan, Jon Huertas, Alexandra Breckenridge, Eris Baker, Lyric Ross, Asante Blackk and Caitlin Thompson.

This Is Us is written and created by Dan Fogelman, who is also an executive producer with Don Todd. Jess Rosenthal, Charlie Gogolak and directors Ken Olin, John Requa and Glenn Ficarra. The series is produced by 20th Television.

For its first season in 2016, it received three major Golden Globe nominations, including Best Drama TV Series and Best Supporting Actress for performances by Moore and Metzs. As for his second season, Sterling K. Brown won his first Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Drama Television Series with Ron Cephas Jones which won an Emmy for Best Guest Actor. In 2019, the series also won a SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.

